Xinhua Silk Road: 1st Global Ceramic Shopping Festival set to open in Jingdezhen

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Global Ceramic Shopping Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022 at Jingdezhen International Convention and Exhibition Center in east China's Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province.

It is expected that the event will showcase tens of thousands of ceramic products from hundreds of renowned ceramic brands of various countries such as China, Germany, Japan, Russia, etc.

As the first high-standard large-scale global ceramic shopping promotion campaign held in Jingdezhen, the event comes with new year special offers, as well as interactive activities incorporating cultural knowledge about ceramics and ceramic making skills.

In addition, the International Convention and Exhibition Center will set up a perennial exhibition of the China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair, in a bid to forge an open platform for regular global ceramic trading.

As a world-famous "porcelain capital", Jingdezhen has made extensive efforts in reducing business operating cost and improving consumer experience. By constructing effective systems for trade, warehouse management and supply chain finance, the city strives to provide one-stop service with online coordination for the industry.

According to a representative from Jingdezhen State Owned Assets Operation and Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd., the city is constantly developing related businesses such as catering and ceramic making workshops, hoping to both bring in outside ceramic firms and encourage local enterprises to explore broader market.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325673.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road