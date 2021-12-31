Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Featured in the Environments for Aging 2021 Awards for Design Champions

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Watercrest Senior Living Group is proud to announce Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is featured in the Environments for Aging 2021 Awards for Design Champions. The 4th annual awards program celebrates senior living design being pushed in new directions with Watercrest Senior Living's innovative Market Street Plaza as a highlighted design concept.

Senior designer Grant Warner of HKS spends the night in senior living communities with immersive indoor streetscapes, such as Market Street Viera, to fully experience the impact of their 'outdoor' concept on resident engagement and family interaction. In 2017, Warner saw firsthand at Market Street Viera how stimulating the environment is to residents, family members and caregivers alike.

"At Market Street Memory Care Residences, each space is caringly designed to encourage meaningful interaction for residents and guests," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Market Street Viera was the first of its kind as a memory care community designed to connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories."

Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with winding trees, fresh flowers, and innovative visual cueing, all surrounded by the calming sounds of nature. Residents delight in the comfort of familiar activities such as stopping by the Post Office and Newsstand, browsing the Art Gallery, sampling fresh pastries at the Bakery, or visiting the Salon and Barber Shop for special pampering.

Market Street Viera is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community features internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing — providing opportunities for physical activity, recreation and leisure, and social interaction.

Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Fla. For community information, visit www.marketstreetresidence.com or call 321-253-6321.

