Woodlands Bank Appoints New Board Member

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Financial Services Company is pleased to welcome Jay B. Alexander to their Boards of Directors. Alexander will be joining the Boards of Directors on January 1, 2022.

Jay B. Alexander

Alexander was born and raised in Lycoming County and currently resides in Montoursville. After his graduation from Williamsport Area High School, he went on to pursue a career in the heavy construction industry. He was employed for several years with G.E. Logue, Inc. and HRI.

Alexander is currently the General Manager and Operator of the Wayne Township Landfill in McElhattan, PA. He is also the owner and partner of two Real Estate Companies focused on Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Recreational Outdoor properties in Northcentral Pennsylvania. He has been involved with local banks in various advisory positions for over 20 years.

In addition to becoming a Woodlands Bank Board Member, Alexander serves on the Board and Executive Committees of First Community Foundation of Pennsylvania, Advance Central PA (Central PA Workforce Development Corporation) and Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. He also is a Board Member of the Penn College Foundation and Texas Blockhouse Fish and Game Club.

"I look forward to being involved and helping the Board, Management and the Employees of Woodlands Bank continue to grow and serve our region's financial needs. A true community bank is very important to rural communities and Woodlands Bank caters to the needs of our customers, not the needs of the bank. That gets lost with big banks. We will never forget who we are serving and will always work to solve our customers' financial problems." states Alexander.

Alexander enjoys working on his two family farms, being outdoors, camping, hunting, traveling the US and spending time with his family. He and his wife Juli have three children (Cody, Cole and Caylyn) and one granddaughter (Emery).

"I am pleased to welcome Jay Alexander to the boards of both Woodlands Financial Services Company and Woodlands Bank. His business background and his civic involvement will be very beneficial to our institution" Bob Forse, Chairman of Woodlands Bank's Board of Directors.

Woodlands Bank is a local community bank with headquarters in Williamsport, PA. Woodlands Bank offers consumer and commercial banking and trust services in both Lycoming and Clinton Counties. For more information about Woodlands Bank, please visit www.woodlandsbank.com.

