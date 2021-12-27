NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!

Goodwill Association of Michigan Shares Thank You to Supporters

Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Association of Michigan, which covers ten regions within the state, would like to thank supporters of our retail stores and donation centers throughout the year, as we've dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwill (PRNewsfoto/Goodwill Industries of Michigan)
Goodwill (PRNewsfoto/Goodwill Industries of Michigan)

Many Goodwills help individuals overcome barriers with workforce development programs including training and career opportunities. Others support people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.  Sales of donated items at Goodwill retail stores provide major funding for these programs.

Whether shopping at Goodwill locally or throughout the state, you can check out the following Websites for donation and store locations and hours:

Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan's Heartland
goodwillcmh.org  
Headquarters: Battle Creek

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit
goodwilldetroit.org
Headquarters: Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids
goodwillgr.org
Headquarters: Grand Rapids

Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan
goodwillmidmichigan.org
Headquarters: Flint

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan
goodwillnmi.org
Headquarters: Traverse City

Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
gwnwup.org
Headquarters: Marinette, WI

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan
goodwillsemi.org
Headquarters: Adrian

Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan
goodwillswmi.org
Headquarters: Kalamazoo

Goodwill Industries of St Clair County
goodwillscc.org
Headquarters: Port Huron

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan
goodwillwm.org
Headquarters: Muskegon

We wish everyone a healthy and safe holiday season.

Contact:  Hilda Harris
Phone No.:  269-788-6500 x2040
Email: hharris@goodwillcmh.org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodwill-association-of-michigan-shares-thank-you-to-supporters-301450984.html

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of Michigan

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.