As part of the $1.5-billion Kansas City International Airport New Terminal project, the Kansas City Aviation Department is investing in the first wireless inductive vehicle charging system at an airport in the world.

Kansas City International Airport Installs Wireless Chargers by Momentum Dynamics, becoming First Airport with Wireless Charging for its Electric Bus Fleet As part of the $1.5-billion Kansas City International Airport New Terminal project, the Kansas City Aviation Department is investing in the first wireless inductive vehicle charging system at an airport in the world.

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aviation Department will use this technology to extend the range of its electric buses without installing an obtrusive, above-ground charging infrastructure or taking buses out of service for charging. Pennsylvania-based Momentum Dynamics will provide the charging solution, which will be in place to charge buses when the New Terminal opens in early 2023.

Architectural Rendering of the Kansas City International Airport New Terminal project

"We are designing and building a modern New Terminal and we want to make sure that its support infrastructure does not detract from the design," said Fleet Manager Kenneth Williams. "Inductive charging was not only an efficient solution in terms of monetary outlay and ongoing costs but was the only system we found that can deliver energy without the traditional plug-in infrastructure."

KCI Airport has long been at the leading edge of environmental innovation. In the mid-1990s, the Kansas City Aviation Department was an early adopter of Compressed Natural Gas technology when it incorporated CNG vehicles into its shuttle bus fleet, complete with fueling station. In 2017, the Aviation Department was the first U.S. airport operator to use all electric buses when it added four BYD buses to its fleet and three more in 2020.

The inductive system, pictured here, will provide frequent incremental charging to the existing KCI Economy Parking electric shuttle buses, thus keeping the buses in service along the seven-mile loop without the need to return to the garage for charging during the day. The system will be supported by two 300 kilowatt (kW) wireless inductive chargers located at shuttle bus stops at the New Terminal just outside of baggage claim. While awaiting passengers, the electric buses will park over the inductive charging pads and will automatically charge while parked over the in-ground pads. With this wireless system, the charging is fully automatic and requires very little interaction by the driver. Charging takes place while the passengers are loading and unloading; each charging session automatically ends when the bus departs from the pad. At night, the vehicles have the option of charging away from public view at the bus operations facility, but this is usually unnecessary with on-route wireless charging as the bus batteries remain nearly fully charged throughout the day. It is anticipated that these two chargers will support the entire KCI parking fleet of approximately 28 vehicles keeping them in continuous operations at peak demand periods. It removes the need to have a dedicated charger for each bus.

Initially, four existing BYD K7 30-foot electric buses will be retrofitted with the Momentum wireless system enabling automatic charging of the vehicles' batteries. The inductive charging system is designed to work in all weather conditions.

"We are proud to be a part of the new KCI terminal project, which thanks to the visionary approach of the KCI leadership team, will enhance the beautiful terminal's electric vehicle operations by providing invisible, automatic charging without disrupting passengers or drivers," said Andy Daga, CEO and founder of Momentum Dynamics, a global leader in high-power inductive charging. "We are seeing demand around airports on the passenger side for taxis, hotel shuttles, parking operations, as well as on the air operations side for ground support equipment including tugs, carts, food service, fuel, snow clearing, and maintenance equipment."

Momentum Dynamics, located in Malvern, PA, is the global leader in high-power inductive charging for all types of electric vehicles, including passenger vehicles, buses, delivery trucks, and heavy trucks. The company practices world-class technology innovation through modular design and is recognized for the extraordinary accomplishments and unique expertise of its engineers and scientists. Momentum was a winner of the 2019 Emerging Technology Award from Mechanical Engineering Magazine. Please visit www.momentumdynamics.com or LinkedIn for additional information about Momentum.

The Kansas City Airport System is an Enterprise Fund Department of the City of Kansas City, Mo., and is supported wholly by airport user charges. No general fund tax revenues are used for the administration, promotion, operation, or maintenance of the airports in the system. Visit FlyKCI.com for more information. New Terminal information is at BuildKCI.com. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

KCI electric shuttle bus approaches wireless fast-charging system

Momentum - High Power Wireless EV Charging (PRNewsfoto/Momentum Dynamics Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momentum Dynamics Corporation