Jackery is Donating Portable Power Stations, Aiding in Tornado Recovery in the U.S. Severe and Catastrophic Tornadoes Devastate Communities in MO, TN, KY and AK, and Jackery's Donations are Helping

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global energy leader, the number one producer of portable power, and one of the world's biggest manufacturers of outdoor solar utilities, has donated portable power stations and solar generators to areas, including Mayfield-Graves county, Kentucky hardest hit by recent tornadoes, to join the recent effort of recovery and rebuilding.

The deadly tornadoes swept through several U.S. states, with over 100 people killed so far and mass destruction caused by the devastating storms. The aftermath of these deadly storms have caused severe power outages, with Jackery immediately launching a donation initiative, providing essential electricity, as well as a protection against future power outages.

"We're devastated for heavy losses caused to victims and families suffering from the tornado's awful effects. We care deeply about all affected people in this disaster - we are now providing our fullest support and giving strongest solutions assisting in this emergency," said a top Executive of Jackery. "Our product helps immensely with disaster recovery, allowing people to recover quickly in extreme emergencies, enhancing people's general outdoor quality of life using renewable energy."

Jackery power stations provide reliable electricity during outages. As extreme weather and weather events become more common, it is important states, organizations, and individuals are fully prepared. Jackery is a safe and effective solution, running on clean energy in near silence.

The Explorer 1000 and Solar 1500 products are Jackery's perfect emergency power solutions able to power all home appliances, quickly, safely and conveniently for a significant period of time, keeping family and friends safe and secure during dangerous outages.

Jackery offers an array of portable power supply solutions, including solar generators, portable power stations & solar panels. Jackery solar generators combine portable power station with solar panels. It is a reliable and clean power source for campers, RVs, or as an emergency backup when your power goes out. To learn more about the power stations and solar generators - Click Here

About Jackery

Founded in 2012, Jackery has been adhering to its mission of "providing green power everywhere" and committing whole-heartedly to the R&D, manufacturing, and marketing of solar generators. Jackery is the first company to introduce power stations with a larger capacity for outdoors to the market. Their products have been favored by millions of consumers in Japan, Europe, and the United States.

With over nine years of experience in the field, Jackery is now a global energy leader, the number one producer of portable power, and one of the world's biggest manufacturers of outdoor solar utilities. In redefining the use of clean energy for outdoor living, Jackery is a major front in the fight against climate change.

