NOLA Native Wayne Stewart Wins Varo® Bank's Customer Hero Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , N.A., the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced Wayne Stewart has received the Varo Hero Award. The Varo Hero Award exists to amplify the stories of Varo customers who embody Varo's vision for progress – they are entrepreneurial, building toward their financial future and deeply engaged in their community.

Wayne is a New Orleans native and worked hard to put himself through culinary school. Today, he is a chef on Bourbon Street with the dream to one day open his own restaurant and make his mark on New Orleans' renowned food scene.

The father of three has been a Varo customer for three years. "I love getting my paycheck earlier than anyone else, plus I can use tap to pay with my debit card and I can get a Varo Advance instantly right in the app," Wayne said. "I love this advanced technology that underpins the Varo experience and makes sure I don't have to worry about banking."

With lingering impacts of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, many folks in the New Orleans culinary community are facing a harder holiday season this year. That's why Varo is thrilled to support Wayne and his family with extra holiday spending money to help make their Christmas wishes come true. Varo is also making a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Louisiana to support families in the New Orleans community who are facing food insecurity over the holiday season.

"I'm excited to recognize and support Wayne, who works every day to nourish and sustain the vibrant New Orleans community," said Colin Walsh, CEO and Founder of Varo Bank. "The pandemic has been a challenging time for many in the food industry — we're proud to be Wayne's partner on his financial journey and provide him the tools he needs to climb the economic ladder."

Varo will announce a Varo Hero Award recipient each month – stay tuned for future award winners!

Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all - by empowering people with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and be in control of their finances. Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money effortlessly. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and ranked No 7 on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2021. For more information visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank . Member FDIC.

