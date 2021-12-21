MellingMedical and OCuSOFT Teaming Up to Improve Eye Care for Veterans

RICHMOND, Texas and ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT, a privately-held eye and skincare company with a reputation for innovation in eyelid hygiene, and MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), today announced an agreement that will further improve the quality of eye care available to military veterans through the VA medical system.

MelllingMedical and OCuSoft deal is a fit between two companies known for distributing ophthalmic products and supplies.

"The retail market has already made OCuSOFT the #1 doctor recommended brand of eyelid cleansers, so we're proud to ensure they're available to America's veterans as well," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "This is the latest example of our baseline commitment to making best-in-class equipment and supplies available for veteran care."

The agreement is a natural fit between two companies known for distributing ophthalmic products and supplies. MellingMedical serves federal health facilities through its Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule while OCuSOFT offers top-of-the-line supplies for eye care offices and medical facilities through a nationwide network of sales professionals.

"We are delighted to join forces with a company whose values and priorities are in such close alignment with ours," said Cynthia Barratt, President/CEO at OCuSOFT, Inc. "This partnership with MellingMedical will open doors across the federal health system to deliver the care and comfort veterans deserve."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About OCuSOFT

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately-held Richmond, TX USA-based eye and skincare company with an established reputation for innovation, particularly in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). Since 1986, OCuSOFT® has served the ophthalmic industry with a unique selection of proprietary brands and has recently been rapidly expanding its presence in the skincare market. OCuSOFT®, most recognized for its #1 Doctor Recommended Brand of Eyelid Cleansers, OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub®, is dedicated to improving each patient's health by providing the highest quality products. For more information, please call 800-233-5469 or visit www.ocusoft.com.

