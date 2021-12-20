Stephen Murphy: Best Lawyers® 2022 NYC Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen J. Murphy , a partner at the Manhattan law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy, has been named Best Lawyers® 2022 NYC "Lawyer of the Year" in the practice area Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Mr. Murphy was the only New York City lawyer in his field to receive this honor.

Lawyer of the Year awards are given annually to one distinguished attorney in each practice area and location. These awards are a part of Best Lawyers®, which is one of the oldest, most prestigious attorney rating systems in the country. Best Lawyers® is unique because they have a peer rating system; Lawyer of the Year selections are completed entirely by peer review, actual reviews from practicing lawyers and judges. Lawyers who are awarded this honor have received high praise from their contemporaries in the field.

Mr. Murphy began his impressive legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn before being appointed the youngest prosecutor in the Brooklyn Homicide Bureau. During his time there, Mr. Murphy successfully handled several high-profile cases. In 2005, he joined Block O'Toole & Murphy and began to build up an extensive list of results in civil practice. In total, he has obtained over $400,000,000 in results for his clients.

Mr. Murphy is also the Chairman of the Autumn Wine Tasting to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital. He and the partners at Block O'Toole & Murphy are responsible for holding one of the largest fundraisers for the hospital every year.

