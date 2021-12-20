BEDGEAR® Foundation Partners with Doggy Bathroom By Donating Returned Goods to Animal Shelters Across United States and Canada

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, is partnering with Doggy Bathroom, which provides the only indoor dog litter box for small dogs, by donating returned BEDGEAR Performance® pillows and Doggy Bathroom's namesake product to animal shelters across the United States and Canada. In this bimonthly recurring donation, BEDGEAR's returned pillows give these products a new beginning and deeper purpose as well as further promote sustainability. This donation initiative has been organized through BEDGEAR's registered 501©3 non-profit arm, the BEDGEAR Foundation.

Made of 100% recyclable plastic, Doggy Bathrooms can be transformed into animal beds or when turned upside down, pet houses for small animals. BEDGEAR's donated pillows are placed in the Doggy Bathrooms to provide a sense of safety and comfort for dogs waiting to be adopted. BEDGEAR uses recycled plastic bottles that form a fiber and repurposes scraps of new foam to compose its pillow fills.

"BEDGEAR is constantly interested in sustainability efforts that will not only help the environment but also help those in need, including animals," said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "The BEDGEAR Foundation's mission is to bring inspiration and innovation to people around the world by supporting communities and the challenges they face. By partnering with Doggy Bathroom that has similar values, donating BEDGEAR's returned Performance pillows will breathe new life in them for small dogs at an animal shelter, rescue or sanctuary."

"Doggy Bathroom has a no landfill policy because each year more than 5 billion pounds of returned goods end up in U.S. landfills," said Alain Courchesne, founder of Doggy Bathroom. "We challenged ourselves to literally think outside the litter box to find a way to further minimize our carbon footprint. This donation endeavor helps give our and BEDGEAR's returned products new meaning to dogs in dire need."

BEDGEAR employees at the Rock Hill, SC, distribution center are directly involved in this project. They collaborate with members of Doggy Bathroom to coordinate the bimonthly shipments of the donated pillows to Doggy Bathroom's New Hampshire facility.

BEDGEAR's Performance mattresses, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. Doggy Bathroom is the only indoor potty solution for small dogs. Montreal-based designer Courchesne teamed up with his Italian Greyhound, Sterling, to create an award-winning design that can be used as a potty-training device for puppies, as a seasonal solution for breeds that cannot withstand extreme weather, or as a permanent solution for dogs and/or owners with limited mobility.

Over the years, the BEDGEAR Foundation has helped tremendously in humanitarian efforts, including donating tens of thousands of KN95 respirator masks and pillows to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as aiding in natural disaster recovery efforts, such as Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the wildfires that devastated the Northern California counties.

If you are interested in donating to the BEDGEAR Foundation to help support the Doggy Bathroom donation initiative and aid in future non-profit initiatives, please contact bedgearfoundation@bedgear.com.

About BEDGEAR

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

About Doggy Bathroom

The Doggy Bathroom is the only indoor potty solution for small dogs, including males who lift their leg. Montreal-based designer Alain Courchesne launched the concept on Kickstarter after a very successful reveal at SuperZoo Expo in Las Vegas in 2018. The product's simplicity and design have been garnering worldwide attention winning a 2021 Pet Innovation Award and 2021 Grand Prix du Design Award. Courchesne and his 2-year-old Italian Greyhound paired up to create an innovative solution for male dogs who lift their leg featuring custom Adhesive Pee Pads, which are held up vertically by an adhesive strip. Although the Doggy Bathroom was designed with males in mind, female dogs can call it their own, too, making its design universal. It can be used as a potty-training device for puppies, as a seasonal solution for small breeds who cannot withstand extreme weather, or as a permanent solution for dogs and/or owners with limited mobility. The Doggy Bathroom has earned 6 design patents worldwide and is patent pending in the US. It is made of 100% recyclable plastic and its bespoke Adhesive Pee Pads are made with biodegradable materials. In 2020, manufacturing was moved to Montreal, Canada in order to support the local economy and minimize carbon emissions, winning the entrepreneurs the Osentreprendre award for relocating manufacturing to Canada. Doggy Bathroom is available at www.doggybathroom.com.

