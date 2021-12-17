Baidu To Showcase AI Advances At China's First-Ever Metaverse Conference

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, will host its annual flagship developers' conference Baidu Create, also China's first metaverse conference on Dec. 27 via its metaverse platform XiRang.

Dubbed the "Land of Hope", the platform enables up to 100,000 online attendees to get up close and personal with close to 100 esteemed speakers from around the world at the three-dimensional virtual reality conference. The three-day event features one main forum and 20 sub-forums, and celebrates the creators' spirit with Creator City, showcasing the seamless connection between the virtual and real world. Baidu will release its technological advances and applications in a number of cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, quantum computing, and biocomputing, and invite developers and creators from around the world to participate.

On a Möbius strip-shaped planet, participants will be able to enjoy the full features of XiRang to see, listen and interact with others in their designated avatar after logging in using various devices, including computers, phones and wearables. XiRang will enable participants to immerse themselves in the city of the future with iconic architectural features like China's Shaolin Temple and Sanxingdui Museum, the important archaeological site in Sichuan, in a snap of the fingers.

Some of the executives and distinguished speakers leading the sessions include:

Robin Li , Co-Founder and CEO, Baidu

Dr. Haifeng Wang , Chief Technology Officer, Baidu

Dr. Dou Shen , Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Ecosystem Group, Baidu

Zhenyu Li , Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Intelligent Driving Group, Baidu

Kip Thorne , American theoretical physicist, 2017 Nobel laureate in Physics, scientific consultant & executive producer for Interstellar

Kevin Kelly , Senior Maverick at WIRED, Author of the bestselling book, The Inevitable

The event's live stream will be available on Baidu's official YouTube account from 1400 Beijing Time on Dec. 27 (2200 PST Dec 26). Highlights in English will also be shared on Baidu's official Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts.

