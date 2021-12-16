Wheel Horse Bourbon Named to Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of 2021

Newcomer out of Owensboro, KY, scores an "Outstanding" 94-point rating and earns a spot on Whisky Advocate's prestigious list of the best whiskies in the world

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Horse Bourbon has been named to Whisky Advocate's 2021 list of the best whiskies of the year . Earning a spot with its inaugural batch of Bourbon, Wheel Horse was one of only three whiskies in the Top 20 to score a 94-point rating or higher and is the most affordable option on the list.

Whisky Advocate's annual Top 20 list represents the best all-around whiskies from around the world. The publication's reviewers sample hundreds of whiskies each year, and for the annual list, only consider those that have scored 90 points or higher. To narrow it down further, an international panel of experts conducts several rounds of blind tastings. The final list of 20 represents a highlight reel of whiskies with the best average score, availability, and price, which this year, ranges from $30 to $175.

Wheel Horse Whiskey, a collaboration between Latitude Beverage and Kentucky's historic Green River Distilling in Owensboro, released their Kentucky Straight Bourbon in late 2020, following the successful launch of the award-winning Wheel Horse Rye earlier that year. Both expressions retail for around $30 per 750ml bottle and are crafted by Master Distiller Jacob Call. Wheel Horse whiskeys aim to offer whiskey lovers an affordable luxury — a niche the brand believed was previously underserved.

"We are thrilled to have earned a spot on Whisky Advocate's iconic Top 20 list," said Terry Lozoff, Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage. "Not only is it great to see Wheel Horse Bourbon as one of the highest-rated whiskies on the list, but it's perhaps even more gratifying to also see it as the most affordable. The price of Bourbon has skyrocketed over the past five years, and this recognition shows that amazing whiskey can still be affordable. Stay tuned for many more exciting things from Wheel Horse in the coming years."

Wheel Horse Bourbon is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey made from a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley. This whiskey is produced through the traditional sour mash method, distilled in copper stills, and matured in hand-selected, 53-gallon, charred American oak barrels. It is non-chill filtered and bottled at 101 proof (50.5% ABV).

Both Wheel Horse Bourbon and Rye are available in retail locations across more than two dozen states and nationwide on www.wheelhorsewhiskey.com . Look out for Wheel Horse's four-year single barrel bourbon, available for a limited time this holiday season. Follow @WheelHorseWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram for more information and news.

About Wheel Horse Whiskey

Wheel Horse Whiskey was launched in partnership between Latitude Beverage Company and the historic Green River Distilling in 2020. Both the Rye and Bourbon expressions have racked up accolades since hitting the market, including Top 20 Whiskies of 2021 and a 94-point rating from Whisky Advocate for Bourbon, and Gold Medals for both Bourbon and Rye at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, visit www.wheelhorsewhiskey.com .

About Green River Distilling Co.

Green River Distilling Co. is the fourth largest independent Bourbon distillery in the United States, located in Owensboro, Kentucky. Founded by John W. McCulloch in 1885, DSP-KY-10 received national and international acclaim for its whiskey. The distillery endured fire, Prohibition, multiple owners, and a period of decline to reemerge today. Under the leadership of Master Distiller Jacob Call, the distillery produces 90,000 barrels of Bourbon and rye a year. The distillery is the Westernmost spot on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and welcomes visitors from around the world. For more information, visit www.greenriverdistilling.com.

