WellCare of Kentucky Supports Tornado Relief Efforts in the Commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky announced today it is assisting local communities impacted by the devastating tornados that swept across Kentucky on Dec. 12.

WellCare logo

Throughout the week, WellCare has delivered truckloads of bottled water, diapers, wet wipes, baby formula, bathroom tissue, blankets, pillows, hygiene items, and other needed relief supplies to emergency distribution centers and shelters in Mayfield, Bowling Green, Paducah, Benton, Madisonville, Bardwell, North Murray, Campbellsville, and Dawson Springs. These distribution centers and shelters are allocating needed resources to residents in local and surrounding communities affected by the storm.

"We are committed to helping support our neighbors as they recover from this devastating event," said Bill Jones, Senior Vice President of Markets for Centene, WellCare's parent company. "We appreciate the work these agencies are doing to provide needed disaster relief services to our local communities."

WellCare is working to ensure its members receive disaster assistance as well as uninterrupted access to healthcare services and supplies and is encouraging members in impacted communities to call any of the following areas for assistance:

General Customer Service: 877-389-9457 (Medicaid) or 833-444-9088 (Medicare)

Community Assistance Line (social services access): 866-775-2192 (main line) or 855-628-7552 (video relay)

Pharmacy Customer Service: 800-210-7628 (Medicaid) or 866-592-5825 (Medicare)

Behavioral Health Crisis Line: 855-661-6973

Nurse Advice Hot Line: 800-919-8807

Vision Customer Service: 855-469-3368 (Medicaid) or 888-211-9986 (Medicare)

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/kentucky.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WellCare of Kentucky