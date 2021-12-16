TRIUMPH AWARDED PRODUCTION SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH BOEING COMMERCIAL

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced today that it has been awarded a production contract extension with Boeing Commercial Airplanes to continue the manufacture and delivery of hydraulic and actuation equipment for Boeing 737 MAX, 777, 777X, and 767 airplanes. The contract extension includes key equipment and components used in the landing gear actuation, nose wheel steering, engine cowl door opening, brake, hydraulic and slat control systems. This work will be performed at Triumph's Actuation Products & Services facilities in Clemmons, North Carolina, and Yakima, Washington.

"Triumph has a long-standing relationship with Boeing and this contract extension demonstrates our continued commitment to work together both today, as the industry recovers from the impacts of Covid-19, and in the future to ensure the highest quality, highest performing aircraft are delivered to Boeing customers," said Daniel Crowley, Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group.

Triumph Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex hydraulic systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, and control valves for commercial and military aircraft. Triumph Actuation Products & Services operating company has operations in Clemmons, North Carolina, Valenica, California and Redmond and Yakima, Washington.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components, and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Triumph Group