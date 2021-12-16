Sonim Announces New Design Win Awards with Leading Canadian Carriers for Next-Generation Rugged 5G Smartphone and PTT-focused Feature Phone

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today the company has secured design win awards for the company's next generation products from two long-time carrier customers in Canada. The design win awards include a next-generation ultra-rugged 5G smartphone and a PTT-focused feature phone.

These new Canadian awards follow previously announced design win awards from leading US carriers for Sonim's next generation products. The ultra-rugged 5G smartphone is expected to be released in Q3 of 2022 and includes many of the features and capabilities that Sonim is known for, such as military grade durability and tightly integrated Push-to-Talk (PTT) communications.

"We are very pleased with the carrier response to our next generation rugged 5G smartphone," said John Graff, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonim. "We have been hard at work transitioning our product portfolio to a new generation of devices starting with the introduction of our XP3plus rugged flip phone this fall, that launched at two top US carriers and will be launching in Canada in Q1 2022. We have a strong customer base in Canada thanks to our carrier partners, and we are pleased they have shown great interest in our full portfolio of new products."

Sonim is a leader in providing some of the most rugged mobile phones for task workers in industries such as public safety, construction, manufacturing, field service, transportation, hospitality and more. Key features of the new devices are expected to include:

OneTouch PTT – a dedicated PTT button provides instant communications with no need to wake up the device or launch the app like consumer smartphones

MCPTT – mission-critical PTT support, working closely with carriers to provide the reliable communications needed by public safety and other customers

Red (Emergency) Button – instantly alert dispatch and/or emergency services which can be customized with the free Sonim SOS application and available through the FirstNet App Catalog

Ultra-loud speakers and noise suppression – ensure you can stay in communication in the harshest conditions

Ultra-rugged accessories – a broad range of industrial accessories, including remote speaker microphones, wireless mics, in-vehicle mounts to address the common needs of first responders

Support for 5G networks, public safety broadband network, and CBRS-based private networks.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/ .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three month period ended September 30, 2021, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

