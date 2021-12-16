SoCal BioLabs Team Welcomes New Leadership

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLabs, a membership-based network of shared lab and office facilities located in key biotech innovation clusters is excited to announce new leadership in the Southern California region.

Lindsay Bourgeois will serve as Director for BioLabs at the Lundquist Institute in Los Angeles. Lindsay Bourgeois joins us with several years of experience developing startups as both Site Manager and Director of Operations for Lake Pharma, and Director of Program Management at BioRasi. Lindsay brings key business expertise in the areas of research and development, bench laboratory operations management, and biotech market share development.

"I am so excited to help develop the LA bioscience ecosystem, as Director of BioLabs Los Angeles. The energy around science development in LA is palpable and it is clear that we are building the next bio hub…" -Lindsay Bourgeois.

BioLabs San Diego also welcomes a new Director, Dina Uzri, PhD, MBA. Most recently, Dina worked within the Diagnostics division at Hologic in marketing analytics and commercial operations, supporting new and on market clinical diagnostic tests. Having a long career in the SoCal region, Dina was previously involved in business development for biomanufacturing and synthetic biology technologies at Synthetic Genomics (SGI) and was the COO for Abreos Biosciences – one of the early residents at BioLabs San Diego. Having firsthand experience as an entrepreneur in San Diego and at BioLabs, Dina will leverage that knowledge in helping BioLabs residents reach their milestones.

"I am thrilled to return to BioLabs San Diego and join the dynamic and growing BioLabs team. What I especially love about the San Diego biotech scene is the collaborative and collegial community that believes in "paying it forward" and promoting other local startups." -Dina Uzri

BioLabs is the definitive growth partner for science-based entrepreneurs; empowering entrepreneurs to accelerate their science, grow their business and have a lasting impact on the world. The BioLabs difference is in their sector-defining ecosystem: delivering best-in-class lab space, essential business services, a powerful network of innovators and guides who offer "been-there" insight, and site teams with unparalleled experience guiding founders through the complexities of growing a biotech company. BioLabs' centers are in key innovation hubs across North America and opening in Europe in 2021. Follow BioLabs on Twitter (@BioLabs) and LinkedIn.

