Outdoor Living Brands Continues to Strengthen its Portfolio with the Addition of Superior Fence & Rail The acquisition of Superior Fence and Rail provides diversification opportunities for franchisees and offers additional home improvement services for their clients

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Living Brands, the market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services, recently announced that it has acquired Superior Fence & Rail, the leading national brand in the fencing category.

Superior Fence & Rail will join Outdoor Living Brands' robust portfolio of home services franchises joining the Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, and Conserva Irrigation franchise systems. This is the first acquisition by Outdoor Living Brands since the company was acquired by LYNX Franchising, a multi-brand franchise platform with a complementary collection of essential B2B services and residential services. LYNX is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm and active franchise industry investor.

Superior Fence & Rail is a leader in the outdoor living industry, specializing in fencing. Founded in 2001, Superior Fence & Rail has grown rapidly since franchising in 2017 with 36 locations across the country. Since 2019, systems sales have tripled and have more than doubled over just the last 12 months alone.

"We are proud of the business we've built and now look forward to aligning with Outdoor Living Brands, LYNX Franchising and MidOcean Partners to help continue to build the brand in the years ahead." said Zach Peyton, co-founder of Superior Fence & Rail. "The brand is well positioned to continue this momentum, with strong franchisee unit economics, strong leadership, world class customer satisfaction, and a proven track record of growth and profitability."

Outdoor Living Brands is excited to add Superior Fence & Rail's service offerings in fencing, expanding upon their core service offerings of designing, building, lighting, irrigating and maintaining outdoor living environments for families to enjoy. Zach Peyton, co-founder of Superior Fence & Rail, will continue to lead the franchise system as Brand President.

"As we've spent more time with Zach over the past several months, it's become clear that we have a shared philosophy that good franchising starts with strong unit level economics," said Outdoor Living Brands' President and COO, Scott Zide. " Zach has a 'franchisee first' mindset and will be an ideal cultural fit with the Outdoor Living Brands team. His passion for the business and success of his franchisees is very evident, and we can't wait to continue to emphasize this approach moving forward."

Superior Fence & Rail installs more than two million feet of fencing annually. As the company continues to expand, they are seeking like-minded entrepreneurs, who wish to succeed in the home services industry, and want to provide the highest level of customer service. Today, Superior Fence & Rail remains the highest-rated fencing company in the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Superior Fence & Rail, please visit www.fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/

About Superior Fence and Rail

Starting out as an Orlando fence company 20 years ago, Superior Fence & Rail has grown to 36 locations throughout Florida and the United States and is the largest multi-location fence company in the country. As the company's presence expands across the country, its goal is to maintain the same level of trust that all of its clients have exhibited since day one. Its successful expansion and growth have been achieved without sacrificing the quality of products and services. Superior Fence & Rail has long-established fence product specifications that exceed even the most stringent building codes in the United States.

About Outdoor Living Brands

Outdoor Living Brands is the market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services with four established national brands including, Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Conserva Irrigation and its newest brand, Superior Fence & Rail. The company's core franchise service offerings focus on designing and building outdoor living environments, providing architectural landscape lighting and holiday lighting services, and offering water-efficient irrigation system design, installation, repair and maintenance services.

At Outdoor Living Brands, the company's vision is to help its clients celebrate an outdoor living lifestyle by enriching their lives and their properties through our proven franchise brands. This vision is molded by its perspective of what a franchise should be—an opportunity for entrepreneurs and business-minded individuals to pursue the achievement of their personal career, lifestyle, and financial goals through the operation and scaling of a proven franchise business model.

About LYNX Franchising

LYNX Franchising is headquartered in Alpharetta Georgia and was founded in 1991. LYNX is recognized as one the leading franchisors in the franchise industry, operating in both the commercial as well as residential services space. Currently it operates commercially in the rapidly growing commercial cleaning franchise brand of JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, a professionally staffed, temporary and virtual office space franchise for mobile executives and small businesses, and FRSTeam, a leader in the restoration of fabrics, electronics and contents. In addition, LYNX also operates via it's Outdoor Living Brands concept, in the residential services industry via the Archadeck Outdoor Living brand, a deck and patio design and installation company, the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives brand, an outdoor lighting company that specializes in customized design and installations for commercial and residential properties, and Conserva Irrigation brand, a commercial and residential irrigation repair and maintenance service provider.

