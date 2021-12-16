NC DHHS Flu
Ontario International passenger volume near pre-COVID level in November as airport surpassed 4 million travelers for 2021

Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed 475,502 travelers in November – nearly matching its pre-pandemic numbers – as the Inland Empire-based airport surpassed 4 million passengers for the year. million for the year.

Commercial air travel at Ontario International Airport (ONT) continues to approach pre-pandemic levels.

According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), passenger volumes were 123% above what they were in November 2020 and within 5% of the pre-pandemic November 2019 totals.

The number of domestic passengers increased by 124% compared to November 2020, while international travel volume nearly doubled.

From January through November, passenger volume totaled 4,029,441 – 71.6% higher than the same period in 2020. The numbers of domestic and international travelers increased by 73.6% and 21.5%, respectively.

"Ontario International continued on its strong recovery path in November despite the persistence of the global coronavirus pandemic, and continues to lead among airports of its size and larger," said Julia Gouw, an OIAA commissioner.  "Even in this challenging environment, Ontario International remains an attractive aviation gateway for area residents who count on those of us who oversee and operate the airport to maintain its hallmark first-rate, hassle-free customer experience."

Passenger
Totals

Nov.
2021

Nov.
2020

Change

YTD
2021

YTD
2020

Change

Domestic

461,231

205,526

124.41%

3,922,892

2,260,263

73.6%

International

14,271

7,200

98.21%

106,549

87,685

21.5%

Total

475,502

212,726

123.53%

4,029,441

2,347,948

71.6%

Passenger
Totals

Nov.
2021

Nov.
2019

Change

YTD
2021

YTD
2019

Change

Domestic

461,231

475,453

-2.99%

3,922,892

4,794,636

-18.2%

International

14,271

26,186

-45.5%

106,549

274,307

-61.2%

Total

475,502

501,639

-5.21%

4,029,441

5,068,943

-20.5%

Shipments of commercial freight and mail were essentially even in November at 75,576 tons compared with 76,586 tons in November last year. Compared with November 2019 though, tonnage increased by 11.7%.

On a year-to-date basis, freight and mail volume decreased 4% to 792,856 tons compared to 2020, but increased 14.4% compared with 2019.

Air cargo
(tonnage)

Nov.
2021

Nov.
2020

Change

YTD
2021

YTD
2020

Change

Freight

70,073

73,207

-4.28

747,887

804,566

-7.0%

Mail

5,504

3,379

62.87

44,969

21,973

104.7%

Total

75,576

76,586

-1.32

792,856

826,539

-4.1%

Air cargo
(tonnage)

Nov.
2021

Nov.
2019

Change

YTD
2021

YTD
2019

Change

Freight

70,073

66,319

5.66%

747,887

671,817

11.3%

Mail

5,504

1,338

311.21%

44,969

21,116

113.0%

Total

75,576

67,657

11.71%

792,856

692,933

14.4%

"Ontario International's location near major Southern California freeways, Inland Empire distribution centers and the nation's largest seaport complex makes our airport a prized public asset and highly desirable destination for air cargo shippers," said OIAA Commissioner Jim Bowman, an Ontario City Councilmember. "As our population base continues to grow and businesses take root in the Inland Empire, Ontario International will remain a focal point in Southern California's vibrant economy."

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)

