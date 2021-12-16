MyST receives Investment from Skydao Group.

NC DHHS Flu
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyST, an international startup that provides an augmented reality mobile Social-Fi metaverse platform developed on the blockchain technology, received an investment of $5 million from  Skydao Group.

MyST is a complex and virtual Social-Fi platform, where individual users may use the planet as a private place, while brands can utilize it as a virtual pavilion for promoting and advertising. MyST NFT Marketplace and MyST Finance connect crypto projects and users from all over the world, while pioneering and realizing the world's foremost Social-Fi metaverse in the process.

