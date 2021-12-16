Motto Mortgage Preferred Now Open

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Maryland. Motto Mortgage Preferred is now open in Prince Frederick and serving all markets throughout the Old Line State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage)

Established by Mark J. Davis, with more than 29 years' experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Preferred is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Preferred offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Prince Frederick," said Davis. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Rebecca Douglas will serve as Vice President of Loan Operations and the mortgage loan originator for the office. With almost five years' experience, Rebecca is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American Dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Preferred can be reached at 443-295-6500. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Preferred:

Motto Mortgage Preferred NMLS #2252404 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Maryland, located at 132 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/preferred-prince-frederick/ or call 443-295-6500

Rebecca Douglas NMLS: 1649488

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motto Mortgage