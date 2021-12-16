Infrastructure Masons Inducts Three Industry Luminaries to the Hall of Fame

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luminary Awards are given to those individuals who exemplify the values of the Infrastructure Masons organization. These individuals have aligned their efforts with the core principals of the iMason's social investment priorities and have contributed to the digital infrastructure industry with a powerful force. The Infrastructure Masons recognizes these leaders and congratulates their achievements as they are inducted into the iMasons Hall of Fame.

Marian Croak, Judy Priest, and Michael Tobin inducted into the Infrastructure Masons Hall of Fame

In 2020 Infrastructure Masons inducted the first cohort of 12 Luminaries into the iMasons Hall of Fame. This year iMasons welcomes 3 additional recipients to the iMasons Hall of Fame. Nominees for the 2021 Luminary awards were submitted by the existing Hall of Fame cohort and then selected by the iMasons Board of Directors.

Dr. Marian Croak

Marian spent decades working on groundbreaking technologies with over 200 patents to her name including the patent for Voice over IP, which we are using right now. For the past six years Marian has been a VP at Google, working on the challenges of site reliability engineering, bringing public Wi-Fi to India's railroads, and research in technology applications to extreme weather and high population densities. Marian also serves on the board of directors of the Centre for Holocausts, Human Rights & Genocide Education.

Judy Priest

Judy is a distinguished engineer and GP/GM within Microsoft's Cloud Innovation team and was part of the team leading Microsoft, to bring HPC into the mainstream. Judy has 6 US patents, 30+ publications in IEEE, IMAPS, SMTA, and various technical conferences. Judy was recognized as 2018 Business Insider's Most Powerful Female Engineers and 2020/2021 Intercon Top 50 Technical Leaders.

Michael Tobin

From humble beginnings to becoming CEO of Telecity Group and being awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his 'Services to the Digital Economy'. Michael is also known for his unusual but effective management style, which includes getting his team to face their fears by swimming with sharks! He believes now is the time to ride the wave of change and that people should embrace technology without being dragged under by the weight of old-school thinking.

"It is a privilege to be able to recognize the substantial contributions to the Digital Infrastructure Industry of these leaders by inducting them into the Infrastructures Hall of Fame. They are the Builders of the Digital Age and will be an inspiration for many future generations" - Jeff Omelchuck and Simon Allen – Executive Directors Infrastructure Masons

