Health Care Groups Release Drug Supply Chain Recommendations

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Association (AMA), American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) today released a series of policy and marketplace recommendations to address significant challenges in our nation's drug supply chain that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New recommendations address pharmaceutical supply access and quality issues affecting the U.S. healthcare supply chain.

The report, "Improving the Quality and Resilience of the United States Health Care Supply Chain," provides solutions to the country's long-standing pharmaceutical supply access and quality issues that threaten the resilience of our health care supply chain.

The health care groups stated, "COVID-19 has magnified the dangers inherent in failing to address gaps and deficiencies in the pharmaceutical and medical supply chains. Supply chain disruptions can adversely impact patient care by delaying treatment or requiring patients to switch to less effective treatment regimens. Policymakers must do more to ensure a consistently safe, effective, and uninterrupted supply of quality medicines for patients in this country."

The organizations have long collaborated on recommendations for critical steps to improve our nation's supply chain and mitigate drug shortages, including a summit in July 2020 that examined the resilience of the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain in light of the current state of global pharmaceutical manufacturing. The group is asking policymakers to implement a range of legislative and regulatory actions, including:

Incentivize the development and use of advanced manufacturing technology and develop new continuous manufacturing technology for critical drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients – recommendations include adopting and implementing technologies in domestic and foreign manufacturing facilities.

Improve the function, composition, and accessibility of the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile during public health emergencies.

Improve international cooperation and collaboration with foreign supply chain partners, including but not limited to foreign governments and manufacturers.

The full list of policy and marketplace recommendations can be accessed here.

View original content:

SOURCE ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists)