The Blind Boys of Alabama Team up with the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Two Blind Brothers for Music to our Eyes Livestream Music Series

The Blind Boys of Alabama Team up with the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Two Blind Brothers for Music to our Eyes Livestream Music Series This December 16th exclusive in-person performance and conversation with the Blind Boys of Alabama will raise awareness for blinding diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, presents the next installment of their livestream music series, Music to Our Eyes. In partnership with Two Blind Brothers, this Facebook series will feature the Blind Boys of Alabama on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. This exclusive in-person performance will be from the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Foundation Fighting Blindness presents its next episode of Music to Our Eyes featuring Blind Boys of Alabama on Thursday, December 16 at 8 P.M. ET.

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. In a career that has spanned over 70 years, the Blind Boys have racked up five GRAMMY Awards (plus one for Lifetime Achievement), have been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and have collaborated with a long list of music royalty, from Mavis Staples and Stevie Wonder to Prince and Lou Reed. Praised by NPR as "pioneers," the group has transcended race and genre barriers to become one of the most acclaimed and celebrated groups in modern music.

The performance by the Blind Boys will feature some of their top hits including, I Can See, Soldier, Down in the Hole, and Amazing Grace. Jason Menzo, chief operating officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, will join the Blind Boys in Memphis to discuss the group's individual experiences with vision loss and their shared inspirational determination.

"It was great to be in-person with the Blind Boys of Alabama for the first time in our Music to Our Eyes series," says Jason Menzo, COO at the Foundation. "The Blind Boys are legendary, and each member is a unique inspiration for those in the vision loss community."

The event will be free to watch on the Foundation Fighting Blindness Facebook. For more information and join the premiere, visit: https://fb.me/e/4EyPTB9nX

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $856 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Chris Adams

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

cadams@fightingblindness.org

(410) 423-0585

Foundation Fighting Blindness 50th Anniversary logo (PRNewsfoto/Foundation Fighting Blindness)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness