Alderman & Company® Announces Another M&A Transaction

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 16 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderman & Company® , an investment bank exclusively focused on sell-side M&A for middle market aerospace and defense companies, today announced completion of another transaction. Today, Alderman & Company announced that it has facilitated the sale of its client, LCR Embedded Systems ("LCR") to JLL Partners and its affiliates.

Nissen Isakov, founder and majority owner of LCR commented "we appreciate the hard work and expertise of Alderman & Company. We retained them after careful consideration of a number of firms. We thought they were the best when we hired them and their results have proven that we made the right decision." Bruce Andrews, Managing Director of Alderman & Company commented "LCR is a terrific company with a very talented management team and dedicated employees. It was our privilege to have served the company in this regard."

About LCR Embedded Systems

Based in Jeffersonville, Pennsylvania, LCR Embedded Systems designs, develops, and manufactures rugged enclosures, backplanes, and fully integrated systems for the aerospace and defense industry. For over 30 years its products have enabled mission critical applications in demanding environments across a wide range of defense programs. For more information, please visit www.lcrembeddedsystems.com/

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners is a middle market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, specialty industrials, and business services sectors. The firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has committed over $5 billion of equity capital across eight private equity funds, with over 50 platform investments and more than 190 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.jllpartners.com.

About Alderman & Company

Founded in 2001, Alderman & Company® is an investment bank exclusively focused on sell-side mergers and acquisitions for companies in the middle market of the aerospace and defense industry. Clients include family-owned enterprises, microcap public companies, smaller divisions of large corporations, and mid-size portfolio companies of private equity firms. Securities transactions effectuated by Alderman & Company Capital, LLC, member FINRA & SIPC. For more information, please visit www.aldermanco.com

