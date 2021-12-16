2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Packaging

- Mazda has developed a new technology called Kinematic Posture Control that provides the MX-5 Miata with better stability when cornering

- For the 2022 model year, the MX-5 Miata is primarily offered with a six-speed manual transmission

- New Platinum Quartz Metallic paint and Terracotta Nappa leather seats add more color options to the roadster

- 2022 MX-5 Miata goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $27,300

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North America Operations today announces updates to the brand's two-seat roadster. The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a pure driver's car; well-balanced, lightweight, and an outstanding power-to-weight ratio. The MX-5 Miata's blend of engaging performance and nimble handling help the driver feel every ounce of driving enjoyment on just about any road. Whether driving through a winding canyon or a leisurely trip around the neighborhood, the MX-5 Miata encourages drivers to keep driving. The 2022 MX-5 Miata will be available in dealership this winter.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata

All MX-5 Miata models have a rear-wheel drive layout and come equipped with the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine that delivers an inspiring 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. For 2022, MX-5 Miata Sport and Club models are exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission and MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered in either the manual transmission or a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters.

To help maintain the roadster's lightweight physique, Mazda employs the gram strategy, which focuses on every detail to minimize any unnecessary weight without compromising on safety or design. This includes using aluminum for the power plant frame, front fenders, hood, and trunk lid as well as shaving millimeters off various pieces of metal or foregoing foam in the sun visors. The goal is to focus the MX-5 Miata with the essentials of a driver's car while preserving the safety, styling, convenience, and comforts that Mazda owners value.

Other standard components include anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist, front ventilated disc brakes, rear disc brakes with aluminum calipers, low-inertia dual-mass flywheel, double-pinion electric power assist steering, front and rear stabilizer bars, front double wishbone suspension with aluminum arms, a rear multi-link suspension with aluminum bearings support, and monotube dampers in the front and rear.

KINEMATIC POSTURE CONTROL

With every generation and every model year, Mazda is continuously improving the MX-5 Miata to further deepen the sense of connection between the driver and car. Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) is the next step in that constant evolution, offering an improvement in high-g cornering precision and confidence. KPC is an all-new technology developed by Mazda that manages different vehicle systems to help the MX-5 Miata behave as a harmonious extension of the driver's body without adding a single gram of weight.

For ride comfort and stability during everyday or spirited driving, the MX-5 Miata's rear suspension is already designed to help keep the vehicle planted to the ground when the brakes are applied. KPC takes advantage of this and applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners. Slightly stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

The MX-5 Miata maintains its engaging and nimble everyday driving and now, with KPC, it has more precise dynamics on more spirited roads. The result is more confidence and driving enjoyment.

MX-5 MIATA SPORT

The MX-5 Miata Sport, only available with a black soft top, includes an abundance of standard features. Safety is a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, and Lane Departure Warning.

The exterior styling adds the newly available Platinum Quartz Metallic paint to the color options from the previous model year. Other features include metallic black 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, gloss black door mirrors and high mount brake light cover, daytime running lights, variable-intermittent windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defogger.

The interior features a seven-inch full color touchscreen display with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, which can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function to help allow a wider range of owners find their ideal seating position. The steering wheel also has mounted buttons to easily control the audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Leather shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio, dual USB inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, climate control, two removable cup holders, padded door armrest, power doors, and power windows with one-touch down feature complete the interior ambiance.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB

The MX-5 Miata Club further ignites the spirits of driving enthusiasts with enhancements to the roadster's dynamics. This model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, a front shock tower brace, and a limited slip differential.

New for 2022, the MX-5 Miata Club features wireless Apple CarPlay, which allows the driver or passenger to easily connect their enabled iPhone once they enter the MX-5 Miata and help them get on the road quicker. Including all standard Sport features, this model adds SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription and Bose 9-speaker premium audio that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats to maintain the premium experience even with the top down.

To match the exciting dynamics, the MX-5 Miata Club's design also adds sporty elements such as a gloss black front air dam, rear lip spoiler, and seat back trim. Upgrades to the Sport model include black metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna, body-color high mount brake light cover, black cloth seats with light gray stitching, and vinyl leather material throughout the interior.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB WITH BREMBO BBS RECARO PACKAGE

The MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro package and MX-5 Miata Grand Touring are available with a black cloth soft top or body-color RF – retractable fastback. The Mazda MX-5 Miata RF can open or close the roof in a remarkable 13 seconds, providing the MX-5 Miata RF with the look and feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible.

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro package. The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats. Added design features in this package include an aero kit with gloss black side sill extensions and rear bumper skirt, while the MX-5 Miata RF has a hand-painted black roof.

MX-5 MIATA GRAND TOURING

The MX-5 Miata Grand Touring carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 Miata Club and adds more comforts without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5 Miata. Additional safety features for this model include an Adaptive Front-lighting System, High Beam Control, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The exterior trades the MX-5 Miata Club's gloss black front air dam and rear lip spoiler for dark silver 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, body-color heated door mirrors with auto-dim driver's door mirror, and door sill trim plates. The headlights feature automatic on and off function and the windshield wipers are rain-sensing.

For 2022, all-new Terracotta Nappa leather seats are an upgradable option to the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring's standard black leather seats. Furthermore, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control, auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink, and three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2022 MX-5 MIATA IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 Miata Sport 6-Speed MT $27,300 - MX-5 Miata Club 6-Speed MT $30,800 - MX-5 Miata Club w/ Brembo BBS Recaro Pkg 6-Speed MT $35,300 $38,200 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed AT $32,300 $35,000 6-Speed MT $32,800 $35,550

INTERIOR COLOR OPTION:

Terracotta Nappa Leather

(MX-5 Miata Grand Touring only) $300

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $395 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

1 MSRP does not include $1,015 for destination and handling ($1,060 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

