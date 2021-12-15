Simply NUC® Proliferates Centralized Endpoint Solutions with Server Drawer Launch

The new Simply NUC Server Drawer solution offers secure management for a centralized data center of up to ten endpoint devices

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc, a leading mini computer integration company, today is announcing our new Simply NUC Server Drawer. Engineered to provide simplified installation and superior serviceability, the Simply NUC Server Drawer allows IT administrators to conveniently manage each mini PC without having to remove it from the drawer. Simply NUC is currently taking orders on the Server Drawer across our global websites with units now shipping.

By integrating hardware remote from desktop users, the Simply NUC Server Drawer ensures security by preventing opportunities for theft, misuse, or hacking while enabling streamlined management for IT administrators. The 4U chassis enables easy installation with advanced cable management and provides superior serviceability that includes diagnostic service routines for all ten clients within the Server Drawer.

"With our new Server Drawer, Simply NUC is now a single source for creating complete endpoint solutions for our customers," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, "by offering the base Server Drawer with the ability to configure it with customized mini PCs and cabling we're able to fulfill each customer's exact centralized data center needs."

Intended for a wide range of usages, the Simply NUC Server Drawer is ideal for digital signage, retail, video distribution, centralized computing, control centers, and financial services. The Server Drawer also provides options for exceptional video and graphics data over fiber optic cabling to users, video walls, and more. This solution is great for hosting both VM and bare metal server, as well as cluster and cloud server configurations with redundant failover, all in one 4U space. The sturdy metal design only weighs 35 pounds (without clients) and measures 16" x 7" x 19" in size.

Pricing on the base SKU starts at $1,699 USD. The Simply NUC Server Drawer includes the 4U chassis, redundant 600W power supplies, ten mounting dividers, four cooling fans, power cables for ten mini PCs, and two power connectors. Additionally, it features keystones with cables supporting single HDMI, USB, and RJ-45 LAN ports.

Compatible with most Simply NUC product lines, the unit can be easily upgraded and fully configured to include customized mini PCs and cables by contacting our sales team at sales@simplynuc.com. More information on the Simply NUC Server Drawer can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/server-drawer/.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems and solutions to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com .

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO johnd@simplynuc.com

