MYND Life Sciences Provides Update on Depression Gene Modulation Pathway Patent Application

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. ("MYND" or the "Company") (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) is pleased to announce it has completed the National Phase filing of its Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent application, following on previously submitted provisional patent applications that describe: "A Method of Immune Modulation by Modulating a Specific Gene."

Mynd Life Sciences logo (CNW Group/Mynd Life Sciences Inc.)

"MYND's is profoundly different than the majority of the Psychedelics' sector. We are seeking intellectual property protection through the pursuit of patents by validation of our Intellectual Property through research and development," stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, MD, CEO of MYND. "As this sector grows and matures and as MYND develops our novel drug development pipeline, the creation of a solid intellectual property portfolio is the key to creating lasting shareholder value. MYND's ability to obtain patent protection will allow us to move towards the filing of Innovative New Drug (IND) application and approval status."

According to the World Health Organization, over 300,000,000 people globally suffer from depression and other psychiatric disorders. Major Depressive Disorder and Treatment Resistant Depression have a greater than 50% chance of relapse using conventional methods of treatment. Traditional treatments focus solely on symptom suppression, not the root cause. Covid-19 has accelerated the ongoing mental health crisis around the world. In a June 2020 CDC survey, 31% of US respondents reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, 13% started/increased substance use, 26% reported stress-related symptoms, 11% reported serious thoughts of suicide in preceding 30 days. These numbers are double pre-pandemic levels.

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an international treaty with more than 150 Contracting States. The PCT makes it possible to seek patent protection for an invention simultaneously in a large number of countries by filing a single "international" patent application instead of filing several separate national or regional patent applications. The granting of patents remains under the control of the national or regional patent offices in what is called the "national phase". https://www.uspto.gov/patents/basics/international-protection/patent-cooperation-treaty

MYND MARKETING AND INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENTS

MYND has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for MYND and to broaden it's reach within the biotech drug research and development investment community. Hybrid has been engaged for a monthly fee of $22,500 by the Company for an initial period of twelve months, commencing November 16, 2021.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. The Company is advancing pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials, while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property. For more information and to subscribe to MYND's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dr. Lyle Oberg, MD, CEO

Email: ir@myndsciences.com

Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.