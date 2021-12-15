MISS UNIVERSE INDIA, HARNAAZ SANDHU, CROWNED 70TH MISS UNIVERSE WITH THE ICONIC MOUAWAD "POWER OF UNITY" CROWN IN GLOBAL ANNIVERSARY TELEVISION EVENT

Fourth generation Mouawad Co-Guardians Fred, Alain and Pascal Mouawad commented the crowning moment

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Universe India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe live on FOX and Telemundo tonight from Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz will use her time as Miss Universe to advocate for menstrual equity through public administration.

Miss Universe India was crowned with the iconic Mouawad "Power of Unity" Crown, presented to her by outgoing Miss Universe, Andrea Meza. Harnaaz will move to New York City in the new year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign.

"This has been an experience of a lifetime!" said Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. "The past three weeks have been a dream getting to know these exceptional women, and I'm honored to be chosen among them to represent this inspiring organization. I hope to serve the global community to the best of my ability in the year to come."

Miss Universe India, Harnaaz Sandhu, credits her mother, who broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist, for inspiring her to follow her own dreams. Driven to support women in a similar way, Harnaaz grew up working with her mother at health camps, educating women about their health and menstrual hygiene. Deeply conscious of the privilege her mother's struggles have gifted her, Harnaaz is a strong advocate for women's empowerment today, particularly their constitutional rights to education, careers, and their freedom of choice. She is currently pursuing her master's degree in Public Administration. Harnaaz is also an actress, and enjoys yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess in her free time.

"It's been very special getting to know the contestants through our shared admiration of the history and beauty of our host country, these past two weeks," stated Paula M. Shugart, President of the Miss Universe Organization. "I'm thrilled to have Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu represent Miss Universe this year, as her passion to help educate women, and fight for their freedoms emulates all the crown stands for."

On the 70th Miss Universe competition that aired live in over 160 countries and territories across the globe, fourth generation Mouawad Co-Guardians Fred, Alain and Pascal Mouawad commented, "It is always inspiring to see the Mouawad MISS UNIVERSE® Power of Unity Crown during its crowning moment, representing a new chapter in its story and reinvigorated hope for the world. We are sure that the new reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu will bring her unique radiance and talent to her role, to use her power to shine a light on worthy causes and bring communities together, in a way as dazzling as the hundreds of diamonds set in the crown."

