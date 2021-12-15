Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II Holds Interim Close, Bringing Total Commitments to Nearly $200 Million

CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced a recent interim fund close of Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II ("Fund II" or "the Fund"), bringing total commitments to $198.5 million. After launching officially in April 2021, strong investor interest has seen Fund II already grow to more than twice the size of its predecessor fund.

Jackie Rantanen, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact at Hamilton Lane said: "The increased interest in impact investing strategies remains strong as evidenced by the continued momentum in our fundraise results for Fund II. In just the last five months, Fund II eclipsed the size of our first dedicated impact vehicle, as our clients around the world continue to invest in an effort to both make the world a better place and to maximize portfolio returns."

Fund II is a closed-end investment vehicle for qualified investors that aims to generate attractive private equity returns alongside positive social and environmental impact. The Fund seeks to accomplish this by investing in companies that focus on clean energy transition, sustainable processes, health and wellness and community development. A diversified private markets impact solution, the Fund seeks to make direct investments across geographies and strategies—including buyout, growth, late-stage venture and real assets. It has an emphasis on growth investments that leverage transformative technologies, innovation and efficiency.

Fund II has begun investing with the aim of creating a geographically diverse portfolio of companies that support innovation and environmental and social impact. Initial investments have been within varied sectors including online workforce training and education; design and manufacture of wind turbine energy and storage systems; and a leading business focused on carbon tracking and management. Additional pipeline opportunities include high-growth businesses delivering telemedicine services and energy efficiency with a "smart cities" focus.

David Helgerson, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact commented: "As investors look for more ways to make a positive impact with their investment dollars, Hamilton Lane's 30-year history in private markets offers a pathway aiming to achieve this objective without losing sight of investment performance. Our investment teams - with unparalleled private markets access and high-caliber analytics capabilities - have the skills and ability to invest in what we believe are promising companies from a robust pipeline."

Hamilton Lane has been actively executing on impact investment programs for two decades and currently manages more than $2.5 billion in impact strategies. The firm's Impact platform is an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader private markets investment platform, which includes $805 billion in assets under management and supervision as of September 30, 2021.

Impact Fund II is being offered pursuant to a private offering using Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, in which qualified persons who are accredited investors and qualified purchasers may participate.

