Fuel Cycle Named Best Company for Women by Comparably

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Women . This marks the eighth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably.

The Best Companies for Women award is one of four key awards announced by Comparably at year-end. Winners are determined by anonymous feedback from women employees over the past 12 months. Survey participants answered a range of questions — from compensation and leadership to work environment — giving insights on what it's like to work at these companies as a woman in the workplace.

"One of our top priorities at Fuel Cycle is to ensure all employees feel heard, comfortable and equitably recognized for their contributions to our company's success," said Eran Gilad , CEO and president of Fuel Cycle. "Receiving the honor of the Best Companies for Women designation is a testament to the environment we've created at Fuel Cycle and that our beliefs align with what our female employees value most. There is still work to be done in our industry to close the gap, but we strive to set a positive example by ensuring that the women on our team know they are valued and respected. "

Fuel Cycle's dedication to providing employees with excellent company culture stems from an initiative to provide equal opportunity regardless of race or gender. Each employee is celebrated for their individual strengths as thinkers who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo, which moves the needle forward in today's age. Regardless of department, every team member drives toward Fuel Cycle's vision with the understanding that it is a collective goal.

"The Best Companies for Women award win is monumental not only for the recognition but as validation that we're doing something right as a workplace where women can thrive," said Setareh Motamedi , vice president of marketing at Fuel Cycle. "We will continue to be a space that promotes inclusivity, equality and fairness for all who join the Fuel Cycle team."

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third-party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com/news .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

