Xoxoday Plum Rewards and Incentives Now a Spotlight Solution Available on SAP® Store

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday today announced the recognition of its Xoxoday Plum Rewards and Incentives offering as a spotlight solution on SAP® Store. Originally published on SAP Store in 2019, Xoxoday Plum's status as a spotlight solution was awarded based on its strong performance and customer support. Integrated with SAP® SuccessFactors® Compensation, the Xoxoday Plum solution helps businesses that use SAP technologies create a gratifying rewards redemption experience to engage and delight their employees. Xoxoday Plum also helps them gain immediate value and ROI from investments into SAP solutions.

"The recognition of Xoxoday Plum as a spotlight solution on SAP Store has come at an exciting time for us – during the festival season," said Manoj Agarwal, co-founder, Xoxoday Plum. "We have already seen an increased velocity in our pipelines and we are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership with SAP."

One of the biggest business challenges companies face is addressing the gaps in implementing a reward program customized to employee preferences. It can be cumbersome to keep the programs exciting and the rewards catalog fresh and appealing while facilitating reward redemption across multiple vendors.

Xoxoday Plum acts as the interface of redemption and offers a global catalog of over 21,000 rewards from over 20+ different categories across 75+ countries. It supports multilingual and multi-currency redemption that enables multi-admin functionalities from one account for all locations. Xoxoday Plum also easily integrates with any pre-existing rewards and recognition program.

The Xoxoday Plum solution is one of the few global spotlight solutions on SAP Store, and with this status, it also provides Xoxoday with additional support from SAP. Notably, Xoxoday has acquired ten new customers in the short time since its offering has become a spotlight solution, including Kennametal, Nestle, and Alstom, with an additional 30 in the pipeline.

