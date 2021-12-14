SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. ("Terminix" or the "Company") (NYSE: TMX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Rentokil Initial plc ("Rentokil Initial"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Rentokil Initial will issue to Company shareholders approximately 643.29 million new Rentokil Initial shares (representing approximately 128.66 million American depository shares ("ADSs"), based on a 1:5 ADS to Rentokil Initial share ratio) and approximately $1.3 billion in cash. Terminix shareholders may elect to receive all cash or all stock consideration, subject to proration in the event of oversubscription. Each Terminix share for which no election or an invalid election is received will be deemed to have elected for all stock consideration. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.7 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Terminix shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tmx

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Terminix's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Terminix's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP