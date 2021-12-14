NFPA and vipHomeLink Announce Exclusive Content Alliance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and vipHomeLink announced today an exclusive collaboration whereby NFPA will serve as the official fire and electrical safety information and knowledge provider for vipHomeLink's digital home management platform.

National Fire Protection Association

A global, self-funded nonprofit organization established in 1896, NFPA is the foremost expert on fire and electrical safety. The organization is devoted to eliminating death, injury, and property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. NFPA provides information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training and education programs, outreach and advocacy, and through global partnerships.

vipHomeLink is a U.S. technology company that provides a customized digital home engagement and claims prevention platform to the insurance industry and other corporate partners designed to boost homeowner engagement and improve loss ratios over time. vipHomeLink's technology-driven solutions engage, enable and empower homeowners to make their homes safer, more valuable and more enjoyable.

Through the relationship, NFPA will provide vipHomeLink with expert information relating to fire safety, wildfire protection, home fire prevention, electrical codes and safety, and other related hazards affecting homeowners. vipHomeLink will curate and design original content around NFPA's trusted, subject matter experts and provide actionable, tailored insights directly to homeowner members. This content will be delivered through vipHomeLink's digital home application platform, and across multiple public channels, including its website, blog, podcasts, and social media channels.

Jim Pauley, NFPA President and CEO stated, "NFPA's work with vipHomeLink gives us the opportunity to share important fire safety information directly with thousands of homeowners and their families through vipHomeLink's innovative digital home management platform and their robust content capability."

"Given our mission at vipHomeLink to improve home safety and 'prevent the preventable', we truly appreciate the alignment between our organizations," added Alfred Bentley, CEO and Founder of vipHomeLink. "We are thrilled to be working with NFPA, globally recognized as a leader in fire and electrical safety. Together we will significantly reduce the risks and losses homeowners face caused by preventable fire and electrical hazards."

Karan Narang, vice president of Strategic Partnerships at vipHomeLink, added, "Through this exciting collaboration, vipHomeLink will leverage the global expertise of this internationally recognized organization and deliver the information and knowledge directly to our homeowners to reduce preventable homeowner losses and protect our members."

"Fire departments respond to nearly 350,000 home fires per year, and most of those fires could have been prevented by following a few simple safety tips," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. "The information we will provide through the vipHomeLink platform directly to homeowners will help increase awareness of fire risks, how they can be avoided, and ultimately save lives."

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association began its work to solve the fire problem in a young, industrialized nation in 1896 and has since become a global force known for advancing safety worldwide. NFPA delivers information and knowledge through more than 325 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information or to view NFPA codes and standards for free, visit www.nfpa.org.

About vipHomeLink

vipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize and improve their homes. The Company markets its platform to insurance carriers and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners and prevent home insurance claims. The solution simplifies homeownership, facilitates home maintenance and improves home safety through expert, multi-channel digital content, tailored home recommendations with an interactive in-app experience, personalized home reminders, and an annual "Virtual Home Checkup" service to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey. www.viphomelink.com

