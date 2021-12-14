IRIS World Launches Exclusive Goddess NFT Collection along with Kardashian Kloset 1 of 1 NFT

NFTs Poised to Go Mainstream

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Entrepreneur Iris Au, CEO of Iris World, announced the launch of the Goddess IRIS NFT Collection with unique utility. Iris further announced a collaboration with Kardashian Kloset for an exclusive NFT drop of a Kim Kardashian Hermès Birkin handbag from her personal, world-renowned collection.

The Goddess Iris collection of feisty and sexy female PFPs to empower women and target current NFT and crypto male fans which make up 80% to 90% of the market.

Iris World CEO, Iris Au (CNW Group/AmaZix Limited)

Iris brings a fresh take on PFPs collaborating with the most followed celebrities on the planet. Perched in her Beverly Hills home in California, we were able to speak to Iris in an exclusive interview. "We want to bring NFTs mainstream, and we have the star power to do this," says Iris Au. "We want to include women. We want to empower girls while targeting all the men in the cryptospace. We're inclusive." Iris has been an entrepreneur since she turned 16, selling her first website for a big profit. Her entrepreneurial spirit is present in all of her day-to-day activities, supporting ideas she believes in, and creating projects like the Goddess Iris NFT.

Iris World will facilitate a 1 of 1 NFT drop in Collaboration with Kardashian Kloset on December 21st, 2021. The winning bidder will not only receive a unique NFT but also a one-of-a-kind Hermès Birkin bag with a signed packaging by reality TV and social media star Kim Kardashian.

In the words of Iris herself, "Kim Kardashian, the winner of 2021 People's Choice Award for Fashion Icon and couture houses' muse, is the perfect choice to collaborate on this thrilling opportunity with Kardashian Kloset."

Birkin bags are extremely exclusive handbags designed by Hermès that retail and resell for $50,000 to $500,000 each.

Furthermore, Iris World will mint a collection of 7,777 NFTs with unique utility and hopes for a sell-out launch with an ambitious and generous roadmap offering Lamborghini and Tesla giveaways, entry to exclusive events with 10% of sales going to a worthwhile charity.

"We are excited to be collaborating with IRIS WORLD to offer this rare opportunity from the personal closet of Kim Kardashian's world-renowned collection of Hermès bags. This exquisite, hand-crafted, brown leather Birkin bag is presented in its original Hermès box with Kim's authentic signature from Kardashian Kloset." says Cici Bussey, CEO of Kardashian Kloset.

The Goddess Iris NFT collection will be available on sale on December 21st, 2021, and the Iris World x Kardashian Kloset collaboration launches on the same day with the Birkin bag and the box with a Kim Kardashian autograph.

About Iris World

Iris World (Iris World Inc.) is a company headquartered in Delaware in the United States. Employing an energetic and experienced team known for their work on the Angry Apes NFT collection, they aim to create a revolution on the NFT landscape. With a global team of professionals from the United States, Canada and Brazil, Iris World wants to bridge the gap between the inaccessible, and often confusing reality of non-fungible tokens, and the people who want to participate in the digital revolution. Fuelled by celebrity followings, and their Goddess Iris collection, they are on a path to establish themselves in the blockchain world.

Website: https://irisnft.io

Twitter: @irisnftio

https://twitter.com/irisnftio

Instagram: @irisnft.io

https://www.instagram.com/irisnft.io/

Discord link: https://discord.gg/8JBrKe93Gu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmaZix Limited