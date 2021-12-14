Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Berkeley Lights, Inc. - BLI

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights") (NASDAQ: BLI). The action charges Berkeley Lights with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Berkeley Lights's materially misleading statements to the public, Berkeley Lights's investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 7, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: July 17, 2020 through September 14, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

BERKELEY LIGHTS'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Berkeley Lights, headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products.

On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital published an investigative report about Berkeley Lights titled, "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 Million Black Box That's A Clunker, While Insiders and Silicon Valley Bigwigs Race To Dump Stock. Just Another VC Pump at 27X Sales. Target Price: $0." The report criticized Berkeley Lights's technology and questioned the durability of Berkeley Lights's most important business relationships and its business growth plan. In addition, the report found that negative customer experiences had further crimped Berkeley Lights's growth potential. Specifically, the report detailed "a trail of customers who allege they were 'tricked,' misled, or over-promised into buying a $2 million lemon" and concluded that the "reality is so far from [Berkeley Lights's] grandiose hype that we believe its product claims and practices may constitute outright fraud."

Following this news, Berkeley Lights's stock price fell nearly 30% over two trading days to close at $23.53 per share on September 16, 2021.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Berkeley Lights's investors may, no later than February 7, 2022 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Berkeley Lights's investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

