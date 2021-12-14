InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Intercom System (LST-1020)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While drive-through windows are convenient for food ordering, banking, etc., they require motorists to open the car window to communicate, said an inventor from Palmdale, Calif. "This compromises the motorist's safety by exposing him or her to adverse weather conditions or harm by an attacker."

He developed SPEAK E Z to allow motorists to talk with someone outside the vehicle with the car window closed. As such, it protects against unauthorized access to the vehicle by an intruder and prevents exposure to inclement weather. It also enables drivers to ask for directions without lowering the window, which helps with both business and leisure travel. As a result, it facilitates improved safety for motorists. Furthermore, this durable, practical system is easy to install and use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

