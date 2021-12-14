ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Healthcare recently released the results of its 2021 Medicare Study, providing insights into which supplemental benefits are important to Medicare members, and subsequently, ways health plans may be able to improve their Hedis and Star ratings. The results were based on responses from 2,300 Medicare recipients across the U.S. during the month of October 2021.

InComm Healthcare Releases 2021 Medicare Study Results

"Medicare members are paying attention to supplemental benefit offerings and weighing these offerings into their choice of plan," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "Having in-demand and accessible benefits can help plans both attract members and keep them healthy and satisfied."

InComm Healthcare helps health insurers deliver and manage member supplemental benefit and incentive programs. InComm Healthcare currently serves more than 580 health and wellness programs for over 320 health plan partners, reaching over seven million cardholders.

The 2021 Medicare Study is now available on InComm Healthcare's website. Health plans interested in offering a comprehensive supplemental Benefit program for 2023 can visit InComm Payments' Healthcare Benefits page for more information and fill in this form.





About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities. Our proprietary OTC network currently consists of 62,000+ retailers. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our new InComm Healthcare Benefit Card is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at https://www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

