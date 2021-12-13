Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Honored for Outstanding Creative Landscape Design by the City of Myrtle Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care has been awarded for Outstanding Creative Landscape Design by the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board. Watercrest Myrtle Beach Executive Director Hunter Weaver accepted the award on the community's behalf at the 2021 City of Myrtle Beach Arbor Day Celebration.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care was recently honored for Outstanding Creative Landscape Design by the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board. The newly-developed community is preparing to welcome residents.

The exterior landscaping of Watercrest Myrtle Beach boasts a PGA-worthy putting green with purposeful awnings for shade, and individual gardening stations to appeal to horticulturists and nature lovers alike. The illuminated walking paths are surrounded by lush lawns and interwoven amongst rock-scaped ponds and gorgeous arbors to create destinations and relaxing gathering spaces.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by the City of Myrtle Beach for the exceptional landscape design and aesthetics at our newly-constructed Watercrest Myrtle Beach community," says Jeremy Cairns, Vice President of Construction Management for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are grateful to all of our partners for their hard work, particularly to Gregory Duckworth with Environmental Concepts for our award-winning landscape design."

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, therapeutic live moss walls and a putting green.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach will be open for tours and holiday festivities as the team prepares for the arrival of future residents. The community is hosting a Christmas Jubilee on December 16th with lunch served at 12pm. Reservations are requested, please contact the community at 843.936.4020.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Corecam Capital Partners

Corecam Capital Partners is a Direct Investments Platform focused on Private Equity, Real Estate and Venture Capital. Corecam Capital Partners targets private investment opportunities alongside its investors and provides access to its proprietary deal sourcing. All investments are structured in-house by a team of investment professionals located in Zurich, Vienna, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Peninsula Alternative Real Estate

Peninsula Alternative Real Estate ("PARE") is a leading private equity firm in the Student & Senior housing space and a vertical within Peninsula Investments Group. PARE provides equity and mezzanine financing to leading developer-operators in the student housing, senior housing, and multifamily space following institutional quality processes developed over the last decade.

