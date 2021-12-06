Globant Launches New Reinvention Studios to Impact Industries with Digital Transformation

Leveraging its experience in transforming organizations, Globant reinvents its signature Studio model: while the Digital Studios will continue focusing on the latest trends and technologies, the new Reinvention Studios will focus on transforming industries.

The portfolio of Reinvention Studios now includes Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences and the newly created Financial, Travel & Hospitality, and Airlines Studios, and will keep evolving over time

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on transforming businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced an expansion of its distinctive Studio Model and launched the new Reinvention Studios to consolidate its industry knowledge. These Studios will enable the profound transformation of specific industries by leaning on the deep technology expertise of the existing Digital Studios (which are focused on trends like the Metaverse , Data & AI , and Blockchain , among others).

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

"As organizations continue to face new challenges and an accelerated need to reinvent themselves to thrive, we are expanding our offering by consolidating our industry knowledge into new Studios that provide comprehensive digital and cognitive transformations to specific sectors," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer of Globant. "Altogether, our enhanced Studio Model will help our clients to reinvent themselves in a sustainable way."

The Reinvention Studios comprise the expertise Globant has built across different sectors throughout the years. The portfolio of these Studios will continue to evolve, and now includes Gaming , Media and Entertainment , and Life Sciences Studios , as well as the newly created Financial, Travel & Hospitality, and Airlines Studios:

Bluecap Future Finance Studio was created after Globant's strategic integration of Bluecap, a specialized consultancy firm that leverages advanced analytics to develop new business models for financial institutions. The Studio brings in-depth expertise to help financial institutions implement new business models and strategies, while enhancing the experience of customers and employees. Thewas created after Globant's strategic integration of Bluecap, a specialized consultancy firm that leverages advanced analytics to develop new business models for financial institutions. The Studio brings in-depth expertise to help financial institutions implement new business models and strategies, while enhancing the experience of customers and employees.

Travel and Hospitality Studio assists companies operating in this industry to create frictionless customer journeys. The new guest expectations for personalized digital interactions are here to stay. This specialized team focuses on reinventing how brands engage with their guests and design memorable and fulfilling experiences as they simultaneously reimagine the industry and resume operations. Theassists companies operating in this industry to create frictionless customer journeys. The new guest expectations for personalized digital interactions are here to stay. This specialized team focuses on reinventing how brands engage with their guests and design memorable and fulfilling experiences as they simultaneously reimagine the industry and resume operations.

Airlines Studio addresses specific challenges in this highly competitive and regulated industry with an exceptionally complex business landscape. The new Studio will drive digital transformation to boost business by putting the passenger experience front-and-center, empowering passengers to manage the complete lifecycle of their journey in a highly personalized manner, and in turn maximizing conversion and ancillary revenue. Theaddresses specific challenges in this highly competitive and regulated industry with an exceptionally complex business landscape. The new Studio will drive digital transformation to boost business by putting the passenger experience front-and-center, empowering passengers to manage the complete lifecycle of their journey in a highly personalized manner, and in turn maximizing conversion and ancillary revenue.

"The unparalleled rate of change we are experiencing has deepened existing global challenges. Globant has been at the forefront of every era of digital transformation by constantly thinking about how to reinvent ourselves and our clients," said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-Founder of Globant. "The Reinvention Studios will be key to revolutionizing specific business models and industries. This is a new pivotal step towards fulfilling our vision of helping organizations transform and evolve."

To learn more about Globant's new Studio offerings, please click here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are members of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant