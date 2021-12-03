AGM Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total computing power sold was 79,200 TH/ S , compared with nil in the same period of 2020.

Total revenues were $5.34 million , an increase of approximately $5.30 million from $31,261 in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit was $0.71 million , an increase of approximately $0.69 million from $21,138 in the same period of 2020.

Net income was $0.20 million , compared to net loss of $0.32 million in the same period of 2020.

Mr. Chenjun Li, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "We are very excited in the impressive strides we have made across multiple fronts, which followed our announcement of new business lines and growth strategy in August. We have gained considerable attention and interests to our first ASIC crypto mining machine-KOI MINER C16, thanks to its top industry metrics. Notably, we secured purchase orders for 67,500 cryptocurrency mining machines within just three months from various companies. These achievements exemplify the strong industry recognition we received in our product and further establish our leading position in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Additionally, despite a global semiconductor shortage and logistic challenges, we are effectively navigating market dynamics by securing our supply chain capabilities through the AGMH-HighSharp partnership and exploring opportunities for manufacturing operation in North America that can bring us closer to our end customers. We are confident we will distinguish ourselves with our technical capabilities to become a leader in producing high-powered ASIC mining machines."

Mr. Wenjie Tang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "By leveraging the new growth strategy, we were off to a firm start financially, with revenues of $5.34 million in the third quarter, primarily from sales of crypto mining machines, and computing hardware. The initial success boosts our confidence that we are on the right path of business transformation. Apart from the new initiative, we remain diligent to push the development of our legacy fintech business as planned. We believe the combined strengths of our solid infrastructure, technology, and our experienced senior management team will enable us to deliver lasting value for shareholders. We will further advance our mission to become an integrated technology company focusing on blockchain-oriented ASIC chip design, advanced cryptocurrency mining equipment production, and fintech software services."

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Our solid financial performance for the third quarter demonstrates the success and profitability of our transition and engagement into the ASIC chip design and cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturing space. Notably, our income from operations and net income turned to positive over the period, compared to both losses in the prior year. Moreover, we are optimistic on the strategic importance of our partnership with HighSharp, of which the progress will be on track with the schedule. Heading into 2022, our imperatives will be delivering the substantial number of mining machines ordered as scheduled, ramping up our production capacity, and securing more purchase orders. As we seek to sustain our future growth trajectory, we will keep investing into strengthening our R&D, cutting-edge technologies, and manufacturing capacity to propel further development in our core crypto miner manufacturing business and other initiatives."

Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

Strategic Initiative for North American Manufacturing Base

In November, AGMH announced that the Company is exploring strategic opportunities to set up its North American manufacturing operations in the United States or Canada to strengthen its leadership position in the Bitcoin mining sector.

Purchase Order from Code Chain

In November, AGMH received a purchase order from Code Chain New Continent Limited ("Code Chain") (NASDAQ: CCNC) for 10,000 units of 100 TH/S KOI mining machines worth $65 million. This agreement also provides Code Chain with an option to purchase an additional 10,000 mining machines.

Strategic Partnership with Meten

In October, AGMH entered into a strategic partnership with Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten") (NASDAQ: METX) to focus on research and development support for blockchain applications and establishing a cryptocurrency mining supply chain. The agreement includes an initial order from Meten for 1,500 Bitcoin mining machines worth US$12 million.

Purchase Order from MinerVa

In October, AGMH agreed to supply MinerVa Semiconductor Corp. ("MinerVa") with 25,000 units of its 100 TH/S crypto mining machine to build the MinerVa suite of crypto mining machines. MinerVa is the distributor of industrial grade crypto mining machines to leading global large-scale mining companies.

Purchase Order from Nowlit Solutions

In October, AGMH received a purchase order from Nowlit Solutions Corp., a leading crypto currency equipment supply chain services and consultancy company in North America, for 30,000 units of 100 TH/S ASIC crypto mining machines.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $5.34 million, an increase of approximately $5.30 million from $31,261 in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales revenues from cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment sales since August, compared with nil in the same period of 2020. Total computing power sold increased to 79,200 TH/S, compared to nil in the same period of 2020. The growth came after the Company announced in August to initiate a new growth strategy to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $4.62 million, an increase of approximately $4.61 million from $10,123 in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in procurement costs of crypto mining machines and standardized computing equipment, compared with nil in the same period of 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit was $0.71 million, an increase of $0.69 million from $21,138 in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the substantial increase in revenues.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were $0.34 million, an increase of 17.1% from approximately $0.29 million in the same period of 2020.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses consist primarily of sales and administrative employee-related expenses, professional fees, travel costs, research and development costs, and other corporate expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $0.33 million , an increase of 20.2% from $0.27 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to an establishment of a new wholly foreign-owned enterprise.

Research and development expenses were $10,304 , a decrease of 35.6% from $16,007 in the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in FinTech R&D. The Company had not invested in cryptocurrency mining machine R&D until Sep 30, 2021 .

Income from operations

Income from operations was $0.37 million, compared with loss from operations of $0.27 million in the same period of 2020.

Other income (expenses)

Other expenses, net of other income was $15,005, compared to other expenses, net of other income, of $5,324 in the same period of 2020. The increase in other expenses, net of other income, was primarily attributed to foreign exchange loss, interest expenses, and bank charges.

Net income

Net income was $0.20 million, compared to net loss of $0.32 million in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted net income per common share were both $0.01, compared to basic and diluted net loss of both $0.01 in the same period of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalent were $1.40 million as of September 30, 2021, among which $0.79 million (RMB5.14 million) was held inside China (Mainland), and $0.61 million held outside of China (Mainland). As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total of $0.46 million in cash and cash equivalents, among which $0.15 million (RMB0.96 million) was held inside China (Mainland), and $0.31 million held outside of China (Mainland). AGMH has not transferred and do not plan to transfer cash in RMB outside of China (Mainland) in order to avoid unnecessary currency exchange cost. AGMH subsidiaries in China (Mainland) incur expenses from time to time, and the Company has spent with plans to spend RMB cash to cover those expenses.

Conference Call

AGMH's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, December 3, 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 3, 2021).

For participants who wish to join the call, please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an email with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6978907

Once completing the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8moqvyto

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until December 11, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 6978907.

International +61-2-8199-0299 United States +1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong, China +852-800-963-117 Mainland, China +86-800-870-0206

+86-400-632-2162

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

At the Company:

Email: ir@agmprime.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Feifei Shen

Phone: +86 13466566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Suwen Feng

Phone: +86 139-1711-0134

Email: suwen@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Phone: +1 973-619-3227

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30,

December 31,





2021

2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,403,534

$ 664,605

Accounts receivable



1,541,925



-

Inventories



4,073,711



-

Advance to suppliers



14,186,429



-

Prepayment and other current assets



5,849,326



5,420,916

Total current assets



27,054,925



6,085,521

Property and equipment, net



11,037



19,320

Intangible assets, net



9,003



10,113

Operating lease right-of-use assets



66,539



-

Total assets

$ 27,141,504

$ 6,114,954

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Short-term borrowings

$ 2,541,925

$ -

Short-term borrowings - related party



499,980



-

Accounts payable



1,625



4,974

Accrued expenses and other payables



2,157,119



1,819,544

Advance from customers



17,560,514



-

Due to related parties



1,013,641



597,826

Operating lease liabilities, current



49,522



-

Total current liabilities



23,824,326



2,422,344

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



17,017



-

Total liabilities

$ 23,841,343

$ 2,422,344

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Class A Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares authorized with

par value of $0.001, 21,356,290 and 21,356,290 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively)

$ 21,356

$ 21,356

Class B Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares authorized with

par value of $0.001, 7,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



7,100



7,100

Additional paid-in capital



8,368,266



8,368,266

Statutory reserves



47,169



-

Accumulated deficit



(5,300,800)



(4,947,815)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



157,070



243,703

Total shareholders' equity



3,300,161



3,692,610

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 27,141,504

$ 6,114,954



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020





















Revenues

















Revenues

$ 5,335,896

$ 31,261

$ 5,335,896

$ 39,710

Total Revenues



5,335,896



31,261



5,335,896



39,710

Cost of Revenues

























Cost of revenues



(4,621,957)



(10,123)



(4,621,957)



(29,872)





























Gross profit



713,939



21,138



713,939



9,838





























Operating expenses

























Selling, general & administrative

expenses



329,391



274,059



809,886



765,652

Research and development expenses



10,304



16,007



32,809



47,355

Total operating expenses



339,695



290,066



842,695



813,007





























Income/(Loss) from operations



374,244



(268,928)



(128,756)



(803,169)





























Other income/(expenses)

























Other income



318



-



495



793

Other expenses



(15,323)



(5,324)



(20,325)



(3,440)

Total other expenses



(15,005)



(5,324)



(19,830)



(2,647)





























Income/(Loss) from continuing

operations before provision of income

taxes



359,239



(274,252)



(148,586)



(805,816)

Provision for income taxes expenses



(157,230)



-



(157,230)



-





























Net income/(loss) from continuing

operations



202,009



(274,252)



(305,816)



(805,816)





























Discontinued operations

























Loss from discontinued operations,

net of income tax



-



(45,690)



-



(173,168)

Loss from discontinued operations,

net of income tax



-



(45,690)



-



(173,168)





























Net income/(loss)

$ 202,009

$ (319,942)

$ (305,816)

$ (978,984)





























Comprehensive income/(loss)

























Net income/(loss)

$ 202,009

$ (319,942)

$ (305,816)

$ (978,984)

Other comprehensive loss

























Foreign currency translation

adjustment



5,540



(134,319)



(86,633)



(93,495)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

$ 207,549

$ (454,261)

$ (392,449)

$ (1,072,479)





























Income/(Loss) earnings per common

share

























Continuing operations - Basic and

Diluted

$ -

$ (0.01)

$ -

$ (0.04)

Discontinued operations - Basic and

Diluted



0.01



-



(0.01)



(0.01)





























Net income/(loss) per common share -

basic and diluted

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.05)





























Weighted average Class A ordinary

shares outstanding, basic and diluted



21,356,290



21,826,042



21,356,290



21,802,845



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





For The Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (305,816)



$ (978,984)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



-





(173,168)

Net loss from continuing operations



(305,816)





(805,816)



















Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash used in

operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



9,567





25,035

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(1,541,925)





-

Advance to suppliers (14,186,429)





-

Prepayment and other current assets



(428,410)





95,047

Inventories



(4,073,711)





-

Accounts payable



(3,349)





134

Accrued expenses and other payables



337,575





(9,387)

Advanced from customers



17,560,514





13,375

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing

operations



(2,631,984)





(681,612)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued

operations



-





(261,527)

Net cash used in operating activities



(2,631,984)





(943,139)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of property and equipment



-





(821)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing

operations



-





(821)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued

operations



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



-





(821)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



-





667,901

Proceeds from related parties



373,130





100,292

Proceeds from short-term borrowings



2,541,925





-

Proceeds from short-term borrowings – related party 499,980





-

Repayments to related parties



(17,391)





(657,538)

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing

operations



3,397,644





110,655

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued

operations



-





(120,110)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



3,397,644





(9,455)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents



(26,731)





82,662

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



738,929





(870,753)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period



664,605





2,076,569

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period



1,403,534





1,205,816

Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued

operations–end of period



-





366,606

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations–

end of period

$ 1,403,534



$ 839,210



















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid

$ 12,740



$ -



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

