Zum Welcomes Industry Veteran Liz Sanchez as Executive Vice President of School Transportation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zūm , the leader in modern student transportation, announced that the revered industry veteran, Liz Sanchez has joined the company as its first-ever executive vice president of school transportation. In this new role, Sanchez will be responsible for building and scaling student transportation operations and Zum's overall footprint across the U.S.

Student transportation industry veteran, Liz Sanchez, joins Zum as its first-ever executive vice president of school transportation.

"We strive each day to provide schools, students, and parents with the safest, most reliable, and sustainable transportation solution and Liz's expertise and passion to do the same makes her the perfect person to join us in our next chapter," said Ritu Narayan, CEO and founder of Zum. "Liz has a deep understanding of the transportation challenges facing districts, including those that were exposed during the pandemic. Her commitment to be an agent of change in modernizing the system for communities across the country is inspiring."

Sanchez brings more than 30 years of experience in school transportation, having most recently served as COO of North America Student Transportation for National Express School (NEXS), and held a seat on the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Board of Directors. Having worked in bus transportation her entire career, she will play a critical role in helping Zum expand into new markets across the country. Prior to her role at NEXS, Liz also served as Senior Vice President of the West region for First Student Inc.

"I am honored to join the Zum team and look forward to improving the industry with safe and efficient technology, as well as leading its transition to electrification," said Sanchez. "Zum has grown rapidly by taking a unique approach and fostering a culture of inclusivity. Customers want to see themselves represented in the companies they work with and this emphasis throughout the company is one of the things that makes Zum such a trusted partner to the communities it serves."

Zum's comprehensive service is designed to transport students safely, reliably, and sustainably with increased visibility and personalized care. The company serves 4,000 U.S. schools and earlier this year announced multi-year contracts to support the district-wide transportation needs of two of the largest school districts in California, San Francisco Unified School District and Oakland Unified School District. The company plans to expand its service to eight new states.

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system. Our integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators, to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Our multi-sized vehicle approach includes an electric vehicle-first commitment, reduces student commute times by up to 20%, and coupled with our marketplace, delivers added fleet efficiency and optimization. We have been driving the industry forward since 2015, and with more than 8 million miles completed to date, we are leading a new era of safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

