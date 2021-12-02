The Boston Globe Names Wasabi Technologies a Top Place to Work for 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company , today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2021 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of December 1 and in Globe Magazine on December 5.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

With headquarters in the heart of Boston, Wasabi was founded in 2017 by Carbonite founders David Friend and Jeff Flowers to remove the complexity of cloud storage for businesses all over the world. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies and has grown exponentially in recent years, now with over 170 employees who have unparalleled flexibility and work-life balance, top workplace benefits, and a creative and collaborative team that has only become more engaged in Wasabi's success.

"At Wasabi, we know that product alone does not make a company. We empower our employees to thrive by prioritizing their personal lives and showing trust in their abilities, and as a result, they bring remarkable energy and enthusiasm to their careers at Wasabi," said David Friend, CEO, Wasabi Technologies. "The expertise, pride, and mutual respect our employees have for one another is what makes Wasabi a great place to work and has been essential to our business momentum. This honor from the Boston Globe is truly a testament to them."

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

