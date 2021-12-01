Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Announces Resort Enhancements and New Hotel Wing

Developers Will Unveil Phase Two of Resort Community in January 2022 Following Strong Demand and Increased Interest in the Hidden Gem Locale on the Baja Peninsula

LORETO, Mexico, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay, the award-winning resort located on the eastern coast of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, announces its next evolution, Phase Two, will be unveiled on January 1, 2022. The resort, known for its secluded setting on the Loreto Bay National Marine Park, A UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to the exceptional TPC Danzante Bay, an 18-hole golf course from world-renowned architect Rees Jones boasting some of the most striking holes in golf; four restaurants featuring fresh, local cuisine; 39,000 square foot award-winning Sabila Spa; five sparkling pools; and an updated collection of 338 suites and penthouses, including options that can sleep up to ten people.

Following the success of the only TPC golf course in Mexico, Phase Two comprises a $42 million added investment into the resort and surrounding area, including a new hotel wing, a new panoramic boulevard with bike lanes and underground fiber optic network. The addition of 158 accommodations to the all-suite resort include beautifully decorated penthouses and oceanfront suites that overlook the Sea of Cortez and surrounding islands. Designed by Guadalajara-based interior designer Marisol Tafich Santos, the penthouses and suites feature a variety of warm earth tones, light-colored rugs and handmade lamps that echo Loreto's pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. Every guest accommodation includes a kitchen and provides families, honeymooners and groups with all the amenities of home.

In addition, Villa del Palmar's dining venues will be expanded to comfortably accommodate guests while ensuring continued exceptional service at the exclusive beachfront property. Dinner is now offered at the hilltop golf clubhouse and at the resort's beach restaurant for a toes-in-the-sand dining experience under the stars. Casa Mia, the resort's picturesque outdoor Italian eatery, will double in size next year.

"We are thrilled to unveil the next phase of Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto to our loyal guests as well as a new generation of visitors," said Owen Perry and Luz Maria Torres, Developers, Danzante Bay. "Nestled on the turquoise waters of the Sea of Cortez and beloved as a hidden jewel on the Baja Peninsula, Villa del Palmar is the perfect destination to create meaningful new memories surrounded by spectacular natural beauty."

Villa del Palmar takes full advantage of the region's unique beauty, authentic culture, quiet beaches, scenic vistas, rich history and natural habitats. Book the Unlimited Golf or Spa package, which includes a three-night stay in a Deluxe Suite, unlimited golf rounds at the exceptional TPC Danzante Bay, spa access, activities and more. In addition, guests can partake in a variety of activities with the hotel to enjoy the main draw of the region, the incredible underwater wildlife that live in Mexico's largest marine preserve. Standout activities for owners and guests include scuba diving, cultural city tours, hiking Tabor Canyon, whale watching, kayaking, ATV desert tours, LED stand up paddle boarding at night, sport fishing excursions and surfing at Scorpion Bay. The nearby town of Loreto is rich with culture, beautiful colonial buildings and history dating back to 1697.

For guests seeking a longer-term, authentic Mexican lifestyle complemented by modern comforts and connectivity, lots and homes are available for sale in two distinct neighborhoods within Danzante Bay. Buyers can choose from four predesigned home plans from Kevin B. Howard Architects, ranging from three- to six- bedrooms and 2,900 to 6,000+ square feet. Land planning has been thoughtfully designed by Hart Howerton. Sales have been strong with 12 lots sold since March 2020. Pricing for built product ranges from $1.5 million to $2.5 million and lot pricing starts at $375,000. Owners enjoy a private beach club, access to the resort's fitness facilities and special rates at the spa and restaurants.

Loreto is considered a "magic town" designated by the Mexican government for its magical qualities and it's the only one in Mexico with an international airport. Fueled by direct flights from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tijuana, Phoenix, Dallas and Calgary, interest in the destination has increased significantly this year. Room rates start at $244 per night. For more information, visit www.villadelpalmarloreto.com.

About Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay:

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay transports guests back to historic Mexico. Flanked by the rugged Sierra de La Giganta mountains and the Sea of Cortez, the resort occupies a sprawling stretch of quiet beaches, scenic vistas and astounding natural habitat. Offering every modern amenity and exceptional service, Villa del Palmar is the perfect getaway for families, friends, couples, golfers, explorers and many others.

