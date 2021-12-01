Southern Silver Exploration Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Silver Exploration Corp., OCTQX-SSVFF, based in Vancouver, BC, , focused on exploration/development of the world class, Cerro Las Minitas, Ag-Zn-Pb-Au project in Durango, Mexico, today announced that Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th, 2021.

DATE: December 9th, 2021

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

100% OWNERSHIP - Following the highly accretive acquisition of Electrum Global Holdings LLP's 60% stake

MULTI-COMMODITY EXPOSURE-NI 43-101 RESOURCE; 116Moz Ag, 1.9 Blbs Zn, 0.9Blbs Pb, 142Mlbs Cu

TARGETING PEA BY Q2 2022 - Excellent metallurgical recoveries/Engineering studies underway

DISCOVERY POTENTIAL - 10,000 m drill program at CLM (4 targets) underway

COMPELLING VALUATION - Trading at a 67% discount to primary silver developers on an EV/oz basis

SUCCESSFUL MINE EXPLORERS - Grown AgEq resources by ~200% since initial 2016 resource estimate

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration and development either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions.

