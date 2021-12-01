Slice Is Giving One Lucky Pizza-Fan Their Very Own Pizzeria… For A Day Support Your Local Pizzeria By Ordering On Slice And You'll Be Entered To Win

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice , the platform powering the nation's largest network of pizzerias, is thanking its customers for continually enjoying local pizza by giving away the ultimate prize— their very own pizzeria! Well, their very own pizzeria for a day, that is. Slice will give one lucky winner the opportunity to take over a local pizzeria for 24-hours. Think: pizza boxes with your face on 'em, your name on the shop's sign, a special pie in your honor, and free pizza for your friends, family, and neighborhood.

Driven by its mission to keep local thriving, Slice partners with over 17,000 pizzerias in all 50 states to give consumers a convenient way to order from and support their favorite pizzerias. Slice is celebrating the season of giving by giving its pizza-loving customers the chance to win this one-of-a-kind prize. Beginning today, customers who place a qualifying order on the Slice app during the month of December will be automatically entered to win. Each purchase is another entry. The more local pizza you enjoy, the better your odds of winning.

"Slice exists for the pizzerias at the center of our communities, the local shops that fuel our pizza nights, birthday parties, and game day celebrations," said Slice's VP of Marketing, Kevin Hamilton. "In working with over 17,000 pizzerias, we've found that these shops have the utmost appreciation for their customers. Together, with our pizza partners, we're showing our gratitude, by putting together an incredible prize package that celebrates the customer, the community and the pizzerias all in one."

Qualifying orders made through slicelife.com or the Slice app, from Wednesday, December 1, 2021 -- December 31, 2021 will be automatically entered to win the grand prize. For more information about the sweepstakes and for official rules, visit slicegiving.com .

