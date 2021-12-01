Pollo Tropical® To Offer Fans Their Iconic Food At The FTX Arena Through Partnership With The Miami HEAT And Levy Restaurants

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in January 2022, fans of Pollo Tropical® and the Miami HEAT will be able to enjoy their Pollo favorites while watching their home team play at the FTX Arena. Through a licensing partnership with Levy Restaurants, the brand will offer their famous TropiChops®, Original Cuban Sandwich and signature sides and sauces, during Miami HEAT home games and other arena events.

"As the official Pollo of the Miami HEAT, we're excited to partner with Levy Restaurants to bring our fresh ingredients and bold flavors to the fans at the FTX Arena. Having concessions at the arena is yet another way for us to be a part of the HEAT game experience we all love," said Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Parent Company of Pollo Tropical.

"A generation of HEAT fans have grown up enjoying all of Pollo Tropical's signature meals," said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. "For those staples to be available in FTX Arena brings just the right touch of South Florida home cooking our fans will surely love."

"At FTX, we like to bring our Fan Favorite food to our concessions offerings," said Rufino Rengifo, Area Vice President of Hospitality Strategy for Levy Restaurants. "Pollo Tropical is arguably the most recognizable food brand in South Florida, delivering classic Latin flavors of slow-cooked food in a fast-paced environment. This is consistent with what we want to bring to our Miami HEAT Fans."

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand. The brand specializes in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brand features fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com .

About the Miami HEAT

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat FTX Arena. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. FTX Arena is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility which hosts over 150 events per year. FTX Arena maintains its position as one of the best 100 arenas in the world according to Pollstar's 2020 year-end rankings. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and FTXArena.com.

About Levy Restaurants

The disruptor in defining the sports and entertainment hospitality experience, Levy is recognized as the market leader and most critically acclaimed hospitality company in its industry. Twice named one of the 10 most innovative companies in sports by Fast Company magazine and one of the top three Best Employers for Diversity in America by Forbes, Levy's diverse portfolio includes award-winning restaurants; iconic sports and entertainment venues, zoos and cultural institutions, theaters, and convention centers; as well as the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, US Open Tennis Tournament, Kentucky Derby, and NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL, and MLS All-Star Games. For more, visit www.levyrestaurants.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: JACK WOLFE, 786/326-6763; JACK@IMPACTPUBLICITY.COM

View original content:

SOURCE Pollo Tropical