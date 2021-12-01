How a Sberbank's subsidiary bank used ELMA to automate business processes and electronic document management and improve employee performance

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation forms a new reality that the banking industry has been craving for a long time. Latest technologies are implemented both by new and centuries-old businesses. Here is how the Kazakhstani Sberbank successfully switched to a new automation system, ELMA, and managed to go paperless, optimize and automate business processes, and improve employee performance.

The Kazakhstani subsidiary of Sberbank is a commercial bank with the headquarters in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It includes 110 structural subdivisions, 17 of which are branch offices. The implementation of ELMA affected the entire network.

With ELMA, SB Sberbank set and achieved ambitious goals:

To entirely switch to an ECM system.

To eliminate routine tasks and physical documents.

To automate business processes, reducing human error.

To keep the same level of efficiency when working remotely and, on top of that, even when using only the mobile app.

"ELMA helps save time that used to be wasted on waiting and error correction, eliminates manual operations, greatly reduces expenses connected with human factors, and improves the speed of processes," - Rashid Ushurbakiev, Bank Technology Manager.

SB Sberbank quickly implemented ELMA and integrated it with other systems. During the pandemic, it was ELMA that helped the company to digitize the business. ELMA allowed the company to scale the system and its tools easily (which was significant for the executives). The managers recognized all the opportunities of the mobile version, acknowledged and appreciated how practical the system is.

While implementing ELMA, the company focused on external customers, trying to optimize its internal processes to produce goods and services of even higher quality.

About ELMA:

ELMA is an IT company that focuses on developing Low-code technology to offer a BPMS as well as RPA. The technologies ELMA offers include AI, chatbots, and computer vision. Since 2008, more than 3,000 companies have implemented ELMA products. ELMA365 has once more been ranked as a High Performer in G2 Fall 2021 Report on top BPM software.

