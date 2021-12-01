Devnext Expands Impact on Social Enterprise Space with Investment from Growth Partner Investment will allow non-profits and social enterprises to leverage technology to multiply good in every community they serve.

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Devnext, a custom software development company specializing in the social enterprise space, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a growth investment by serial technology entrepreneur Brandon Giles. The investment will enhance the functionality and portfolio of Devnext products, expand the development team and optimize its best-in-class solutions, making them available as Software-as-a-Service (SAAS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Devnext serves customers throughout North America and internationally from its headquarters in Canton, GA. The Company helps social enterprises maximize their impact by leveraging technology to operate more effectively, communicate clearly with stakeholders, grow donations and focus on their mission. With Devnext's innovative solutions their partners are able to do more, building hope and health in their local communities.

"The team and I have a shared vision for socially-focused organizations to maximize their stakeholder impact and multiply the good they do in their communities by using the most robust eco-system of SAAS technology products" said Brandon Giles, incoming CEO. Added Giles, "I am excited to work with the Devnext team and their mission-centered customers. Together we will grow by leveraging SAAS to reduce the adoption barriers for new customers and provide immediate benefits from these powerful products. John, and prior owner Dave Morrow before him, built a great organization over the last 20 years, focused on delivering powerful socially oriented products. The new investment will allow countless additional socially-minded organizations to dramatically increase their stakeholder impact in a cost-effective manner."

"We couldn't be more excited that Brandon has chosen to be a part of Devnext," said Vice President John Ickes. He added, "With Brandon's vision, and the team's proven ability to deliver world-class enterprise solutions, Devnext will multiply the impact that socially-minded organizations are making in their communities, cities, countries, and even the world. The capital investment and backing allows us to pursue opportunities previously not possible. I look forward to working with Brandon and the team for years to come and turn this amazing vision into a reality."

About Devnext

Devnext, Inc. provides an eco-system of related software products to non-profit and socially minded businesses, that allows those organizations to maximize their positive impact with stakeholders. The holistic Devnext software suite includes products that facilitate communication, manage community center operations, operate retail centers, and manage volunteer operations. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.devnext.com. Inquiries can be directed to Jessica McIntosh at jmcintosh@devnext.net.



