American Elevator Group (AEG) Supports #GivingTuesday with Donations to Charities Across the Nation Committed to Being a Force for Good, AEG Makes a Difference in Giving Back

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, we can all use a reminder to pause and give back to those in need. In honor of #GivingTuesday November 30, 2021, American Elevator Group (AEG) and its independent elevator service companies are giving back and making charitable donations to 17 different nonprofit organizations in the communities in which they serve.

American Elevator Group

"One of our core values is to be a force for good in the communities we serve," said Mark Boelhouwer, AEG President. "As such, we have tasked our regional business units with choosing organizations that are meaningful to them and their local communities. This allows us, as a company, to support a variety of charitable organizations who provide so much help to those in need."

From supporting veterans, to helping the families of sick children, and providing nutritious food to those in need and more, AEG strives to be a force for good as it continues to expand its group of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States.

Among the organizations benefiting from AEG's donations:

Susan G. Komen For the Cure National

US National Holocause Museum

Ronald McDonald House of New York

New Hope of Marlboro, NJ

Active Heroes of Shepherdsville, KY

WHAS Crusade for Children of Louisville, KY

Springfield Garden Presbyterian Church of Springfield Garden, NY

St. Francis Food Pantries & Shelters of NYC, NY

United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Countie s of Wall Township, NJ

Courageous Kidz of Charleston, SC

Diabetes Research Institute of Hollywood, FL

Fulfill of Monmoth and Ocean, NJ

Blessings in a Backpack of Philadelphia, PA

Lunch Break of Red Bank, NJ

Wounded Warrior Project of Jacksonville, FL

Wellspring Counseling in Miami, FL

Lifting Up Westchester : Grace's Kitchen of White Plains, NY

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to do good. It carries a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life. #GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

About American Elevator Group

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is one of the fastest growing groups of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com

Media Contact:

Linda Healan, Warner Communications

linda@warnerpr.com

404-725-7117

