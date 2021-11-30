Puttshack Signs Lease at Lot 28 in Denver Upscale patented tech-driven mini golf experience joining the mixed-use development in the heart of Denver's RiNo neighborhood

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, has announced today that it has signed a new lease in Denver at Lot 28, the adaptive-reuse development that preserves the character of this historic area while adding to the neighborhood's energetic, cultural community.

Located at 2813 Blake Street, Puttshack Denver will join the city's upcoming newly revitalized gathering space that will be the cultural, food and drink scene for locals, visitors and creatives. Expected to open in Fall 2022, Puttshack will attract everyone in Denver looking for a new way to play and a great night out.

The more than 24,500 square-foot, one-floor space will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. Each course is powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. Puttshack's unique gameplay is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe. The play-filled, immersive indoor space will open to an expansive 1,500 square-foot patio.

"Denver's Lot 28 will prove a popular destination for its young, dynamic community, making it a priority choice for us," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "We can't wait to bring Puttshack to Denver and be a part of the vibrant RiNo neighborhood."

"We are very excited to welcome Puttshack to Lot 28," said Brian McGuire, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Lagniappe Capital Partners, a minority investor of Puttshack. "Lagniappe is curating a dynamic entertainment hub in Denver's historic RiNo district. Puttshack will anchor this adaptive re-use redevelopment and provide the City of Denver a world-class social entertainment experience."

Puttshack has successfully opened its first two U.S. locations this year in Atlanta and Chicago, which continue to outperform all success metrics, and join the brand's three hugely popular London locations. In the United States, they will soon be followed by locations in Miami, Boston, Houston, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Denver in 2022, as well as Nashville and their second Atlanta location in 2023. The team expects to announce more U.S. locations that plan to open soon.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimal locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented nationally by Mat Focht and Robert Johnson of Emerging Conceptshttp://emergingconcepts.com/.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations and two U.S. locations, Atlanta and Chicago, with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill., with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

About Lagniappe Capital Partners

Lagniappe Capital Partners seeks the best seed and venture opportunities with entrepreneurs, helping build scalable, successful growth as they work to fill the void in the entertainment marketplace.

We invest in people. We seek out authentic concepts with excellent teams that provide the best consumer experiences. And where possible, we activate real estate along side and for the benefit of our partners.

We are not just another investment firm, we offer entrepreneurs strategic alignment by providing "a little something extra" with our network and expertise in retail entertainment operations and development. For more information about LCP go to www.lagniappecp.com .

